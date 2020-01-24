EA Sports: TETRIS Blitz to be taken down from Android and iOS in April

24 Jan 2020, 19:41 IST

When released back in 2013, TETRIS Blitz, a variant of famous TETRIS games, received mixed reviews even though the fans loved the game. Years later, the publisher EA Sports have decided to discontinue the game from both Android and IOS platforms from April 21st, 2020.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Tetris blitz. After the date mentioned above, the game will no longer be available for download, and current players also will not be able to play the game. The announcement did come as a shocker for the fans of the games, with many speculating about its discontinuation.

Another tweet from the twitter account mentions that if any of the players have any in-game items, they can use it until April 21st as beyond that, the items will be of no use, and all the in-game purchases have also been disabled. The publishers have also announced a gift of 3000 shards for all the users.

The game currently holds a rating of 4.2 on Google Playstore and 4.7 rating on Apple Store. There are fewer chances of EA to come up with a follow-up as it is taking down its TETRIS Mobile games.