Early signs indicate PS5 leads sales ahead of Xbox Series X 

It is always an exciting time in a gamer's life when the industry takes a leap from one console generation to the next. The PS5 and the Xbox Series X usher in the next level of gaming with 4K textures, Ray-Tracing, high frame rates, and lightning fast SSDs that guarantee minimal load times.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are neck-to-neck when it comes to hardware, with each console designed to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Sony and Microsoft have both brought their A-game to the table with an impressive launch lineup and a solid roadmap for future games to be available.

However, Sony has a slight edge over Microsoft in terms of the launch lineup with massive titles for the PS5 like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon Soul's, and surprisingly Astro's Playroom.

The PS5's launch lineup seems to have given it just the slight edge it required to pull ahead of the Xbox Series X right out of the gate, if early reports are to be believed.

PS5 signified to lead sales ahead of Xbox Series X

First week sales of next gen consoles in Spain



PS5: 43,000

PS2: 40,000

PS4: 38,000

PS3: 35,000



Xbox Series X|S: 14,100

Xbox One: 15,000

Xbox 360: 14,900



Largest launch of a PlayStation home console. Xbox in line with previous launches. https://t.co/DpMbOvaCRT — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 28, 2020

When two consoles with identical hardware are pitted against one another, the only true difference-maker seems to be the games, and more importantly, the launch titles.

Arguably, the Xbox Series X's impressive backward compatibility would have given it the edge it required, but it seems like the quality first-party titles of the PS5 have boosted its sales considerably.

While it isn't nearly impossible to attribute a singular factor when it comes to determining the source of success for a console, it wouldn't be that much of a stretch to assume players will gravitate towards quality games on launch.

Reports from Spain share an insight into how much better the PS5 seems to be selling in a market where Sony and Nintendo have been able to dominate. It remains to be seen how well the PS5 is doing over in North America and other regions for now.

Advertisement

According to the report, roughly 43,000 PS5s were sold in the first week, with a majority of those purchases being for the base model and not Digital (roughly 38,000).

While early reports aren't conclusive in nature and are but initial signs, Sony is sure to be satisfied with the launch in Europe. However, given that it's extremely difficult to actually get either console at the moment (Xbox and Playstation), there seems to be an equally high demand for the two in the market.