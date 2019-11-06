Earn PUBG Mobile rewards for free by live-streaming the PMCO South Asia Playins and Regional Finals

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is conducting PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 right now and South Asia's regional Playins are taking place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India, on the 6th and 7th of November. The top 16 squads out of the 24 at the playins will earn a ticket to the regional finals on 8 and 9 November. The Global Finals of PMCO Fall Split 2019 will take place at Kuala Lampur from 29th November to 1st December.

How to earn free PUBG Mobile rewards?

Every tournament of PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Playins and Regional Finals will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel. Fans streaming the matches online will be able to win free PUBG Mobile in-game rewards

Although there's no specific announcement, it is advisable that fans link their PUBG Mobile account to their YouTube account since this was expected to earn rewards during PMIT 2019. Details about what these rewards would exactly be have not yet been announced but it is speculated that players will be getting an exclusive coupon to a YouTube crate like those given away during PMCO Spring Split 2019.

Here's how to link PUBG Mobile account to YouTube:

Click “Settings” at the left column on YouTube Click “Connected Accounts” > “PUBG MOBILE” Press "Connect" and log in your game account with the preferred gameplay region.

To claim the free PUBG Mobile rewards, players will have to click on the rewards button under the streaming windows to get in-game rewards. The rewards button is a diamond shaped icon that will appear near the like and share buttons right below the streaming screen.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News and other Esports News.