Earthworm Jim sequel in the works for new Intellivision console

Earthworm Jim

Fans who have been craving a new Earthworm Jim game might be able to sate their appetites fairly soon. It'll just be on a console they weren't expecting. Groovy!

Intellivision Entertainment, a hardware and software development company headed up by legendary game music composer Tommy Tallarico, announced on Wednesday that a brand new entry into the series was currently in development... and it'll be an exclusive for the upcoming Intellivision Amico console.

“We have been talking about this moment for many years, it’s a dream come true to finally get the entire team back together,” Tallarico said in a press release shared with Variety, regarding the team behind the new game, which will include personnel who were involved in the first two Jim titles.

"We’re looking forward to sharing a small part of our reunion and initial design meeting with fans from around the world."

Tallarico, himself, has a history with the franchise, as he was the composer for the original two games, as well.

The Amico is scheduled for release on October 10, 2010, so we clearly won't see the new title before then. The console aims to take advantage of a growing market for retro gaming, which was advanced by the huge success of Nintendo's success of their NES and SNES Classic systems.

Sony recently released their own "mini" version of their original PlayStation and Sega has a "classic" edition of their Genesis/Mega Drive Mini scheduled for September of this year.

Atari is also looking to capitalize on the growing retro movement with their own Video Computer System (VCS), scheduled for a release later this year after numerous delays. The Amico, as seen in the video above, has already announced it will have versions of many of the games originally released on Atari's 1977 system, which could be problematic for Atari.

As for Earthworm Jim 3, Intellivision plans on announcing more details on the game - and the console itself, presumably - during a live streaming event taking place on May 4th at 4pm EST.

