eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 patch notes - Co-op mode, gameplay changes, and more

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 is now live in the game following the completion of the scheduled maintenance earlier on June 8. The latest update has been implemented across platforms, including mobile devices. One of the current patch's biggest shining light is the Co-op mode's inclusion. While it's being added as a beta feature, the community has been requesting it for a long time.

That's only part of it, as Konami has also made several gameplay changes based on the feedback from the players. eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 will also witness the addition of special cards available in different packs. With the release of the patch notes, the community can stay informed about all the tweaks being made by the developer.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 patch includes loads of gameplay changes

The number of changes in eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 is quite expansive, especially when it comes to how the overall gameplay works. The Co-op mode will be available when players play with their friends. Moreover, the available subs per match has also been increased, and friendlies will now contribute towards completing the Season Passes in eFootball 2023 v2.6.0.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 new features

Added a new feature "Co-op" to "Friend Match" in Dream Team for users to play cooperative matches.

Added a new feature in Player Progression that enables users to reset players' Progression Points allocation using GP.

Increased the number of Substitutes in Dream Team from 7 players to 12 players.

Matches played in "Quick Match" and "Friend Match" will now count towards "Match Pass" progression.

Added "League" as a player filter option in several menus.

Updated selectable Authentic Teams in "Trial Match" and "Friend Match".

Implemented changes so that when playing vs AI matches with Player Controls set to "AI-controlled", the half-time screen now automatically transitions to the start of the second half after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 gameplay fixes

Passing

Fixed the issue where crosses may be played at a lower trajectory than expected.

Traps

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where, when attempting to control the ball in midair, it may roll over the player's body and take a long time before hitting the ground.

Implemented adjustments to the activation conditions of thighs and chest controls so that players can take more appropriate touches when chasing a midair ball.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where players may unnecessarily decelerate when controlling a ball while dashing forward.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where players receiving a through ball would slow down just before receiving the ball and take longer to trap the ball.

Defense

There was an issue where, when several players made a tackle at the same time, a foul would be called on a player who was not controlled by the user, despite the user's player having made a successful tackle. To avoid this issue, adjustments were implemented so that once a tackle was successfully made, the other players would avoid tackling if possible.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where, when applying pressure, the ball holder is clearly trying to make the first touch but the defensive player ignores that and puts his foot towards a position where the ball is not located.

Fixed the issue where players may attempt unnecessary blocks on slow balls from spilled possession.

AI

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where a player who is about to receive a cross from a teammate may position himself close to an opposition player even if he was originally in an open position.

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue where defense players not controlled by the user may unnaturally turn away from the ball holder.

Fixed the issue where lowering the Attack/Defense Level would inadvertently result in out-of-position man-marking attempts.

There was an issue where lofted passes played from goal kicks towards the front of the field may result in midfielders moving up the field and away from the defense players, hence making the team vulnerable to counterattacks. As such, adjustments were implemented to the positioning of midfield players during goal kicks.

There was an issue regarding free kicks where center backs may position themselves even further back than the kicker. As such, adjustments were implemented to the positioning of players.

There was an issue regarding corner kicks where return passes to the corner kick taker would often result in offsides. As such, adjustments were made to the positioning of corner-kick takers.

There was an issue with passes being easily played behind the defensive line immediately after kickoff. As such, adjustments were implemented to the movement of players who are applying man-marking.

Implemented adjustments to reduce the frequency of the AI making short passes to nearby defenders during goal kicks when a specific Team Playstyle is set for the AI-controlled team.

Controls

Fixed the issue where body contact maneuvers could cause the player to turn their body in an unsuitable direction in relation to the opposition player.

There was an issue where the cursor may be placed on a player who is performing an action unrelated to the play, such as missing a shot and being frustrated. As such, adjustments were implemented so that when the cursor is placed on the player, they will cancel their actions as soon as possible, which allows the user to regain control in a quicker manner.

There was an issue where, when the Clearance and Shoulder Charge commands were assigned to the same operation, the player would sometimes perform a Shoulder Charge when attempting to clear the ball. As such, adjustments were implemented so that players will be less likely to perform Shoulder Charges when the ball is in the air in eFootball 2023 v2.6.0.

Fixed an issue where, when the Match-up and Shield commands were assigned to the same operation, body contact could instead be triggered when attempting to retain the ball in a match-up.

Other Gameplay Enhancements in eFootball 2023 v2.6.0

Implemented adjustments to the selections of heading motions so that players' height and jumping-related Stats are better reflected in air battles in eFootball 2023 v2.6.0.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 global improvements

For matches won by forfeit or disconnection, the number of goals and assists recorded in those games at the time of disconnection will now be reflected towards your Objectives achievement Status.

Please note that these changes are yet to be reflected in the following help guide.

[Extras] > [Help] > [General Information] > [Objective]

Implemented adjustments so that during online matches, the number of people who are ready to proceed to the next screen will now be shown.

Deleted the "Online" tab in Settings.exe.

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode and to matches with the aim of improving the overall gaming experience.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 general fixes

The application may crash due to an error after the eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 update.

In certain Events under [eFootball™ World] > [Dream Team] > [Match] > [Events], proceeding to matchmaking after performing a specific sequence of commands may result in Void Matches.

In Authentic Team User Matches, the name of opposition players may be displayed erroneously during matches.

For eFootball™ League User Matches, both the user and the opponent's Division and Rankings are not displayed on the matchmaking screen.

When a player kicks the ball during matches, the ball may fly away, even though it has not hit their foot.

In matches where one penalty has already been awarded, scoring from the second penalty may result in the foul scene of the first penalty being played.

During matches, when the referee gives a foul after the previous advantage has expired, the referee may point in a direction opposite to the attacking direction.

When a player takes a throw-in, performing certain commands may cause the player to face away from the field.

During corner kicks in the additional time of the second half, the goalkeeper may not join in attack, even if Off. Awareness is set to the maximum.

During in-match cutscenes and replays, players who sit down after missing a shot may move sideways in an unnatural manner.

Texts may be displayed incorrectly in certain languages.

eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 can be enjoyed by updating the game to the latest client. Konami has also provided compensation to all users for the time taken during the server maintenance.

