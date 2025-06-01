Elden Ring Nightreign: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

If you have been playing Elden Ring Nightreign on a PC using a controller or are looking forward to it, keep in mind that there is a prevailing bug that might lead to connectivity issues. With it being a recent game, gamers have been experiencing several bugs and glitches, which will hopefully be resolved soon. Till then, there are some measures you can take to solve these problems temporarily.

Below are some reasons you might be facing troubles while connecting your controller, alongside a few potential fixes to help you.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until FromSoftware rolls out an official patch to fix the issue.

Fixing controller issues in Elden Ring Nightreign on PC

1) Restart Elden Ring Nightreign as well as Steam

Restarting the game can often fix connectivity issues (Image via FromSoftware)

If your controller doesn't connect to the PC or disconnects every now and then, shut down the game, exit Steam once, and restart Steam and the game. However, if this does not fix the issue for you, try the next steps.

2) Enable/Disable Steam Input

Steam has an inbuilt option called Steam Input, which lets you connect your DualSense or DualShock controller to your PC. However, if you are using an Xbox controller, which is officially supported on Microsoft PCs, enabling Steam Input can often act as a roadblock and lead to connectivity issues. Here are the steps to enabling Steam Input:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Go to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is already enabled, try disabling it once and then re-enabling it.

3) Update your controller

Updating your controllers is essential to ensure you don't face connectivity issues or similar bugs and glitches. If you are using an Xbox controller, you can do so via the Xbox Accessories app. DualSense controller users, on the other hand, can do so using the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

For more Elden Ring Nightreign news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

