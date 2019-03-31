×
Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda confirms a brand new engine; will use photogrammetry

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
13   //    31 Mar 2019, 09:59 IST

Elder Scrolls 6
Elder Scrolls 6

This week marks the 25th Anniversary of the most iconic, beautiful, crazy and heart-wrenching open-world RPG series of all time, The Elder Scrolls.

To celebrate this, Bethesda released a 10-minute video, taking the fans through a nostalgic ride of 25 years, from where it all began. The video showcased the devs behind Bethesda Game Studios who have been with the studio since it began, as well as the humungous community of people the series has bragged throughout its lifetime.

The most interesting tidbit that we get from this video is about Elder Scrolls 6 and what kind of technology they are using to develop one of the most anticipated games of all time.

Todd Howard, Game Director, as well as Executive Producer at BGS, confirmed in the video that they are creating technology that will fuel their future games. With the help of Photogrammetry, they are scanning all the real world assets to put such details into the game's world which hasn't been seen before in any of the Bethesda Game Studio titles before.

As a fan, I can't describe my excitement for how BGS is finally approaching the development of their games. Both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 will finally be using the new technology and target the next generation of consoles and that is actually a good thing. There's no need for them to hold back in terms of quality and who knows by doing BGS will regain their lost glory in the upcoming years.

What are your thoughts about BGS using photogrammetry in Elder Scrolls 6 and even Starfield? Is it necessary or should the developers focus more on building RPG elements and gameplay which has been severely lacking in quality in their last few titles? Tell us in the comments down below.

And for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
