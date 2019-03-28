Elder Scrolls Blades is available to Download and Play for Limited Users

Elder Scrolls Blades

Bethesda's latest Mobile platform title "Elder Scrolls Blades" has finally been launched as a pre-alpha version. Elder Scroll Blades is available to download in the google play stores. Players who previously registered for the game would have received the notification.

Although the game is available to download, Elder Scrolls Blades is not yet fully released, its in alpha stage. Only a limited amount of players are able to play Elder Scrolls Blades. Elder Scrolls Blades was made available to the only limited amount of pre-registered players to reduce the load.

Upon downloading Elder Scrolls Blades you are prompted to a short story and then a tutorial fight sequence. In this tutorial, you are given the basics of the combat. By holding a point in the screen for a circle appears. When the circle is full slice your opponent to initiate the swing in the same manner. After this, you are prompted with a message from the developers. The message states that you will be notified when the game is been made available to you.

Elder Scrolls Blades also requires a Bethesda account, so if you don't have one, be sure to make an account before opening the game, although you can also create an account through Elder Scrolls Blades. Choose whichever method is best suited for you.

Elder Scrolls Blades is the first Elder Scrolls game which has been released to a mobile platform. It has beautiful console level graphics with a high level of details. Elder Scrolls Blades is also the first big game which can be played in both portrayed mode and horizontal mode. This makes the game more accessible with one hand.

Elder Scrolls Blades is Bethesda's own way to enter the lucrative market of Mobile Gaming. Elder Scrolls Blades is highly acclaimed even before its release.

