Elder Scrolls celebrates 25th anniversary with a free copy of Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls series is celebrating its 25th anniversary since the launch of its first game Elder Scrolls: Arena on 25 March 1994. Since then, the Elder Scrolls series has seen 5 entries into the single player series. a few spin-offs as well as the MMORPG Elder Scrolls: Online.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Bethesda is giving away a free copy of Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on the PC. To get the free copy, you need to login to Bethesda.net, register an account (or login if you have an account) and redeem the code TES25TH-MORROWIND. This will give your account the free copy and you will need to launch the Bethesda launcher to play. The offer is only valid till 31 March, so hurry if you want it!

Bethesda is always offering 50% off on its Elder Scrolls titles for a limited time. The Elder Scrolls series is some of the most immersive games you can play. It has an in-depth story, a huge open world and if you're a fantasy lover, Elder Scrolls has a lot to offer.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is a 17-year-old game, released way back in 2002. However, it was considered one of the best games of the Elder Scrolls series. I first got introduced to the Elder Scrolls series through the 2011 Skyrim. It features many of the same elements of a free-form open world where you can kill, steal, ally and other actions with the NPCs of the game to shape your story.

Morrowind takes place in the fictional land of Vvardenfell (a province of Morrowind), much like how Skyrim took place in the location of the same name. The Elder Scrolls series takes place in the continent of Tamriel and many of the games are set in different parts of the massive continent.