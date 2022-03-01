Elex II: How to join the Albs

Elex II is now available to all the fans with the game's global release, and among them, several cool features are the availability of selecting a faction. Since its first release, factions have been an essential part of the game's universe.

Players can determine how they want to proceed with the game by choosing the factions. Every faction has its unique features and the Albs, due to their consumption of Elex, are in a special place.

Albs are different from human beings in certain senses because they're emotionless. However, it offers them clarity and focus. The consumption of Elex also increases their strength.

Albs is one of the three available factions players have to choose from in Elex II. A faction makes things easier later in the game, and joining the Albs comes with its own set of advantages.

Joining Albs in Elex II is simple

Once players reach the bastion, they will have to pick a faction. There are three available options, and it's not necessary to pick one. However, not choosing one could make things extremely tricky, so it's advisable to pick one.

Players have to travel to the northern base of Ignadon, to the north of Bastion. The trip isn't long, but players are advised to save the game since several creatures will be hard to combat.

There is a pretty robust list of tasks that will become available to the players. Once the player reaches Ignadon, the guard will give him a must-do tour. Albs' questline will then commence with the "Admission to the Depot" quest.

Players will need to complete all the tasks to join the Albs. Due to the low level of the player, this is easier said than done. However, there's a way out as the player will be accompanied by NPC allies, Zarik and Skibor.

While it may not seem fruitful, Elex II players should let these NPCs do most of the work. These NPCs won't die quickly, even if they die and help complete the quests.

Once the tasks are done, the players will automatically join the Albs. Upon entering, players will receive a piece of Albs armor and will be promoted to the rank of Scout.

