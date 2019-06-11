Embrace your powers as Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment assemble Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix® are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics® in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal™, Crystal Northwest™, and Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.

Marvel’s Avengers invites players to live their Super Hero dreams. Outstanding storytelling and an ever-expanding universe come together in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, assemble into teams of up to four players, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“Crystal Dynamics is one of the industry’s most talented and respected game development studios, and we couldn’t be more excited about their ambitious vision for Marvel’s Avengers,” said Jay Ong, EVP, Head of Games at Marvel Entertainment. “It will thrill our fans and serve as a key part of Marvel’s storytelling, delivering an authentic and innovative take on our heroes as never been seen before. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

“As super fans, working with Marvel and these characters is a dream come true and we are excited to finally reveal Marvel’s Avengers to the world,” said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “This is our original take on these iconic Super Heroes. Leveraging our companies’ combined experience in epic action-adventure storytelling, we’re building a universe that fans will immerse themselves in for years to come.”

Marvel’s Avengers features a cinematic story, complete with the high-octane action that Crystal Dynamics is known for. Featuring regular content updates, the game will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years.

“We’ve assembled world-class developers from across the industry to bring players on an unforgettable journey,” said Ron Rosenberg, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “To ensure a truly heroic experience for all players, we’re announcing that our narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game. This is just the beginning of what we’ve got in store for our fans.”

Square Enix is also excited to announce a global partnership with PlayStation and will share more details about surprises for PlayStation players in the future.

Players around the world will begin their journey in Marvel’s Avengers on May 15, 2020