"EMERGENCY nerf firecracker to regular health, so it doesn't survive everything": Clash Royale players react to the broken Evolved Firecracker

The evolved Firecracker in Clash Royale is the most broken card since the last update. No other playable card has received so much love and hate at the same time in the history of the game. There have been cases, where a new card was absolutely overkill or a pre-existing one had become way too overpowered after a balance change. However, they were subjected to instantaneous Emergency Nerfs.

All the evolutions have been in the game for more than a month and Supercell has not shown any signs that would hint toward an incoming nerf. The community has been divided on their feelings about some of the evolutions, and the evolved Firecracker tops the chart.

In this article, we will take a look at why this card is so broken in Clash Royale and how the community has reacted thus far.

The Clash Royale community reacts to the evolved Firecracker being too broken for the game

If you go over to RoyaleAPI, you can see that there are currently over 80 people on the top ladder who are using the evolved Firecracker in their decks. It is mindblowing how this one card has managed to make so much splash in the community. Some of the players have even decided to leave the game for good.

The other evolutions, like the evolved Royal Giant and the evolved Barbarians, are used by 31 and 36 players in the top 200, respectively. The fact that the evolved Firecracker finds itself in the decks of 84 players in the top 200 speaks volumes about how truly broken this card is in Clash Royale. If it were a small spell like the Log or Snowball, that would make sense. But for a troop to be this popular is really mind-blowing.

Several players on Reddit have been sharing their views and experiences surrounding the evolved Firecracker. While many have shared funny moments from the game, where the Firecracker carried them through the match, others have been sour.

A Reddit user by the name of u/-Txkwa shared a video where a lack of spells in the opponent's deck single-handedly lost them the game. Even though that person had far higher card levels, the evolved Firecracker is too good.

Another Reddit user by the name of u/dmrklc shared his interaction in Clash Royale and sarcastically stated that this was the "least effective firecracker" ever.

It is not just casual players that the evolved Firecracker has blown away. Professional content creators share similar opinions.

SirTag has been a prominent name in the Clash Royale community. Like most of the other players, he also feels that the Firecracker is too overpowered and calls for an "EMERGENCY nerf."

Safe to say that Supercell will pay heed to its fan base and make the necessary changes in the coming update. However, as the developers are currently on vacation, the game's current state will not be any better till August 2023.

