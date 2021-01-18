Emotes in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile is one of the best mobile games in recent times.

COD Mobile is one of the favorites for players who love to play the battle royale games. This game offers battle royale and multiplayer modes. These modes give players different tastes in the same game.

However, the game has emotes as well. The players can use emotes to describe their emotions in the game or to brag to their enemies.

Here are some of the Emotes of COD Mobile Season 13:

These are the emotes the players can use while playing the game. 'Salute', 'Recognize Me', 'Mad Respect', 'Cut-throat', 'Fist Pump', 'Yeah Buddy', 'Muscle Show', 'Two Thumbs Up', 'Sweep This', 'Clucked Up', 'Poplock', and 'Selfie', 'Gunslinger.'

In Season 13, players have got some new emotes as well. Those are:

Snowball Fight: The character throws a snowball when the players use this emote.

Outer Space Shuffle: The character dance in a unique style when a player uses this emote.

Harness the Power: The characters are seen harnessing some special power while using this emote.

Advertisement

Build a snowman: The character build a snowman when the players use this emote.

Make it Rain: The character is seen to shower money in this emote.

High Kick: The character kicks like a Kung-Foo player in this emote.

Shiver: The character shivers in the cold in this emote.

Give a Gift: The character gives a wrapped gift when the players use this emote.

Hopak: Another unique dance move.

To know about this in more details, watch this video:

Here is the process of using emotes in COD Mobile:

The players can follow these steps to use these emotes.

Step 1: Open the game and head to the lobby.

Step 2: Click the ‘LOADOUT’ icon at the main screen's bottom.

COD Mobile Season 13 main screen

Step 3: Go to the loadout 'CUSTOMIZATION' section.

Advertisement

LOADOUT CUSTOMIZATION in COD Mobile

Step 4: Select the favorite emote and click on equip.

After that, follow these steps to use these emotes.

Step 1: Select the 'Thumbs Up' button to open the loadout of emotes.

Step 2: Click on the favorite emote.

Step 3: The character performs the emote the player has chosen.

To know about this in more details, watch this video: