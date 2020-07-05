COD Mobile: How to equip and use emotes in the game

Emotes have become a common feature of every battle royale game.

Here is how the players can equip and use the available emotes in COD Mobile.

Emotes in Call of Duty Mobile (Picture Source: XC一KIN'G/YT)

Call of Duty is a renowned game series, and it also has a mobile version which has become quite popular among the gaming community. COD Mobile features two games modes, Multiplayer and battle royale. The different modes present are one of the reasons behind the huge surge in the popularity of the game.

Emotes have become a common aspect of any game. Various exclusive bundles, skins and emotes can be obtained in COD Mobile. The players sometimes use emotes to show their dominance over their opponents after overpowering or killing them in the game.

COD Mobile includes a variety of emotes that the players can use in both Multiplayer and battle royale mode. Players can obtain them via various in-game events and crates. Here's how the players can equip and use them in COD Mobile.

How to use emotes in COD Mobile

Loadout Customization section in Call of Duty Mobile.

The players can follow the below stated steps to equip emotes.

Step 1: Open the loadout in Call of Duty Mobile

Step 2: Go to the loadout customization section.

Step 3: Select the required emote and click on equip.

How to use emotes and dance in-game

To use emotes, players can follow the given steps or check out the video down below.

Step 1: Select the thumbs up button to open the loadout of emotes.

Step 2: Click on the emote to be used.

Step 3: The character does the selected emote.

When playing the multiplayer mode, the camera switches from the First-Person Perspective to the Third-Person Perspective while performing various emotes and dances.

Players can also use sprays by opening the same menu while playing COD Mobile. They can also be equipped using the loadout customization section.