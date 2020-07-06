EMP grenade in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile not only consists of an arsenal of weapons, but also a lot of utility items.

Here are the details that all players need to know about the EMP grenade.

Nishant FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

EMP Grenade in COD Mobile: All you need to know (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaperaccess)

COD Mobile not only consists of an arsenal of weapons, but there are various other utility items also that players can utilise to get the upper hand over foes. All these are present in the loadout, which they can pre-equip before a match.

There are two slots marked for grenades in the loadout: one for lethal and other for tactical. There are distinguished uses for both, and players have to throw them wisely. If used properly, these grenades can aid players in various situations and help them fight enemies.

The EMP grenade is one of the grenades present in COD Mobile. Here is all you need to know about it.

What is the EMP grenade, and what are its effects?

EMP grenade in COD Mobile

EMP is a tactical grenade, and it helps players by damaging and disabling any nearby mechanised enemy equipment and units. It is used to disrupt various scorestreaks in COD Mobile. Players can unlock it after reaching level 49.

How to equip the EMP Grenade in COD Mobile?

Advertisement

To equip the EMP grenade in COD Mobile, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the multiplayer mode loadout.

Step 2: Click on the second slot of grenades (Tactical).

Step 3: Equip the EMP grenade.

The seasonal event – Rocket Arm

The Rocket Arm season event

COD Mobile has weekly events providing players with numerous rewards for completing various tasks. In this week’s Rocket Arm event, one of the missions is to break any opponent's score streak five times in multiplayer mode, using the EMP grenade. After completing this, players will get the ‘Boneyard’ calling card, and 4000 Battle Pass XP.

To complete the task, players have to use the EMP grenade wisely, and destroy enemy scorestreaks by throwing it around them.