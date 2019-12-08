Enjoy the BYOC and BYOD section in DreamHack Delhi 2019

BYOC Section

Bring Your Own Computer(BYOC) and Bring Your Own Device(BYOD) are one of the main attractions of DreamHack Delhi 2019. Gamers can bring their own computer/device to the event and enjoy their favorite games with friends, family or strangers. Anyone who has bought the BYOC/BYOD ticket would be allocated proper space to set up their rigs and LAN connection with high-speed internet.

Apart from just playing their favorite games, gamers can take part in daily competitions and win prize money. BYOC section is hosting competitions for multiple games like CS:GO, DOTA 2 and Rocket League. Winners in the “team game” section will be rewarded with prize money of ₹20,000 while the team that finishes second will get ₹10,000. In the individual category, the winner will get ₹15,000 and the runner-up will get ₹5,000 prize money.

YOD has a PUBG mobile section that will host lobbies throughout the day. The winner of each lobby will take away ₹15,000 and the runner will be rewarded with ₹5,000.

BYOD section

BYOD is holding tournaments for Brawl Stars, Underlords and Clash Royale. There is a separate prize pool for every game, and interested gamers can simply head over to the BYOD for spot registrations.