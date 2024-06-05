Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update and patch notes detailed

Keen Games has announced its second update, dubbed Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire for its open-world survival crafting game. This is a humungous update, both when it comes to the size of the trees and other natural elements in its new biome world as well as detailed patch notes. As Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire is the second update, there is a ton of new content to go through.

From brand-new and much-requested additions to optimizations for the Steam Deck, the list goes on. Here is everything players need to know about the Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update.

What's new in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire?

New biome: The Blackmire

Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update adds a new region to the north of Revelwood, called The Blackmire. This biome is an odd one as all flora are larger than life here. New adventures including questlines, enemies, skills, and much more await discovery.

New weapon: Dual-wielded daggers

Agile, dexterity-based builds can utilize the new melee-range dual daggers in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update to dispatch foes swiftly.

Musical Instruments

Thanks to Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire, Players can now craft and play musical instruments either solo or with other players. This will add to the Rested buff and they can be played anywhere in the open-world game.

Player-Based Quest Progression

This new multiplayer feature for the Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update allows individual players in a multiplayer session to take up quests of their own and complete them as they see fit. Missed quests will also be featured in the Quest Journal to track.

Vanity system

Transmog arrives thanks to Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire and is accessible via the equipment screen. Players can now adopt the look of their favorite gear set while reaping the benefits of another.

Permission settings for servers

Whether dedicated or peer-to-peer, hosts can now set passwords for each user group on that server. This way players can control who has access to their chest stash, terraforming, upgrades, and more in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire

Full patch notes for Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Combat Gameplay changes in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

The developers have tweaked the varied classes with Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire to ensure they remain fun to play but at the same time, players face different challenges based on the class they pick.

Mage Class tweaks in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

A new skill has been added to the mage skill tree, Eternal Spark: 20% chance to not consume durability with attacks. Please note that the Skills Wand Master and Sting have also swapped places in the Skill Tree.

The skill Water Aura has been reworked. It now works as a buff, meaning the skill can no longer be stacked on the same target by multiple players. Please keep in mind that multiple players with the aura are still useful in larger groups, as they can spread the aura over larger areas.

Cancel timings with wands have been reworked to increase the commitment to the attack. Before, it was possible to almost instantaneously switch between attacking and blocking, which led to mages having significantly more defensive power than intended.

The Unity skill was buffed from 2% mana regeneration rate to 4%. See, they’re not all nerfs!

An infinite mana exploit that used healing spells and the skill Blood Magic has been fixed. The skill now has an internal cooldown of 120 seconds. To compensate, it now restores 35% maximum mana (increased from 20%).

Bunny hopping with wand attacks has been nerfed, as it allowed mages to almost completely mitigate damage from enemy melee attackers. Admin, he’s no longer doing it sideways…

An issue was fixed with the skill Bloodletting, which caused it to spawn orbs with 100% chance on crit instead of the intended 50% chance.

The damage that staffs add to the "damage dealt" calculation is reduced by 50%. This slightly reduces spell damage overall.

Slightly reduced the damage from wands to offset their overall usefulness. Additional projectiles from the skill Wand Master have reduced damage compared to the main projectile.

Fixed an issue with the skill Terror that caused the stun phase to be longer than the intended four-second duration.

The skill Counterstrike no longer affects dead enemies.

Warrior gameplay changes in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

A new skill has been added to the center ring of the skill tree. Opportunity: Adds 100% to the multiplier of Merciless Strike and Sneak Attack.

A new skill has been added to the warrior skill tree. Finesse: Reduced durability loss with one-handed weapons and daggers.

A new skill has been added to the warrior skill tree. Steadfast: Defeating an enemy with a melee weapon restores 1 durability to that weapon.

Two-handed weapons now hit enemies more consistently during the regular attack chain.

A new mechanic has been introduced for two-handed weapons: When delaying the attack input, the character performs a different attack chain of overhead strikes. This way, the player can choose between dealing great damage to multiple targets or massive damage to a single target.

Increased the effectiveness of parry for two-handed weapons.

Shields have tweaked block and parry values to match their various sub-categories: DPS, tank, and balanced.

Parrying enemies with shields and wards in the late game now fills their stun bars in the intended way.

The damage from the skill Bash now scales with the strength attribute and should be more competitive for higher-level characters.

Increased the base damage for the skill Merciless Strike from +400% to +500% damage.

The skill Breach now triggers more reliably whenever the stun bar of enemies has been filled.

The skill Shockwave now triggers on every parry, in addition to the previous trigger of overpowering with attacks into a blocking enemy.

The special effect “Block Breaker” has been added to the skill Evasion Attack. The attack now fills more of the stun bar of blocking enemies.

The cancel times for the skill Evasion Attack now allow the player to start new inputs sooner after the movement, making it less risky to use.

The skill Jump Attack no longer gets stuck in crowds of enemies and instead pushes them slightly to the side. Furthermore, the attack impact could previously be slightly delayed in specific situations. It now better matches the timing of the landing.

Continuous triggering of the Jump Attack previously led to unintentionally high survivability against larger groups of enemies. To counter this, the skill now has a slightly longer recovery phase. On the plus side, it fills the stun bar more should enemies try to block it, making it more likely that they offer the opportunity for a Merciless Strike.

Jump Attack should feel more dynamic, it allows better air-control while maintaining more of the character's jumping inertia. The player no longer always falls straight to the ground.

Ranger gameplay additions in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Daggers can now be found as loot all over the world. Damage of daggers scales with dexterity.

Daggers allow for a unique kick attack that specifically fills the stun bar, which can be triggered by attacking quickly after a successful parry.

A new skill has been added to the ranger skill tree. Dagger Master: Increases damage dealt with daggers by 15%.

Armors can now have perks to support the dagger gameplay, such as the Assassin Gloves.

A new type of arrow is now available: Magic Arrow. It is available in the Revelwood tier crafting progression and once equipped will not be consumed upon use, but cost a little Mana when drawn. The damage is slightly below regular arrows to balance the higher convenience.

A new skill has been added to the ranger skill tree. Slice And Dice: Increases the damage of the next bow attack by 50% after a dagger crit.

The first version of explosive arrows is now available in the crafting tier of the Revelwood, providing early access to splash damage.

Explosive Arrows: crafting time and ingredient cost have been reduced.

A new upgrade skill has been added to the ranger skill tree that allows the player to choose to trigger special arrows such as the explosive arrow with the Multi Shot skill. Multi Shot Trigger: ALL arrows, including special arrows, can trigger Multi Shot. Note that the skill consumes the additional arrows from the backpack.

Fixed an issue where the Multi Shot skill could unintentionally use up additional special arrows.

A new skill has been added to the ranger skill tree. Multi Shot Spread: Adds a 25% chance to spawn an additional projectile to the "flurry of arrows" from the Multi Shot skill. Note that this additional projectile does not get subtracted from the backpack.

The functionality of the stun arrow has been reworked. Instead of stunning an enemy directly, the stun arrow now increases the stun bar similar to a parry or attacking into a blocking enemy. Together with that change, more enemies can now be stunned and more enemies offer the Merciless Strike opportunity when stunned. The amount added to the stun bar with stun arrows depends on the dexterity attribute.

Bosses are stunned for a little longer than before. Generally, bosses are still very resistant to stuns.

Fixed an issue where the upward impulse from the Bee Sting skill could be missing.

Player Progression & Equipment tweaks in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Completing quests now rewards with XP.

To compensate for XP from quests and additional areas in the Revelwood, the XP needed for level-ups has been adjusted accordingly.

Meat-based food in the Kindlewastes tier now has duration values that are better aligned to other cooked food in this tier.

Cleaned Bandages now also remove the poisoned status.

The buff from bandages now expires when the player receives damage as intended. Added visual cues when the buff from the bandages expires.

Bows now lose durability as intended. Sorry, everyone.

Armor perks that give a damage bonus for the skill Merciless Strike now give a significantly higher bonus on late-game equipment.

"Rogue" Armor for the Warrior now features a bonus for the skill Merciless Strike instead of a bonus for Sneak Attack.

Improved stats for the Radiant Paladin helmet and glove items in the Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

The Explosive Powder Ball Net can now correctly be crafted.

A new type of equipment can now be found in the world: vanity outfits. Vanity outfits don’t have gameplay stats but can be equipped in the vanity slots to override the visuals of the equipped armor.

Moved the recipes for the grappling hook and gliders to the “Essentials” section.

Metalstar Maces can now drop in better quality than common.

The Opportunity Damage perk on items has been replaced by Merciless Strike Damage and Sneak Attack Damage perks.

Fixed an incorrect animation for the Merciless Strike when using the Dragon Sword item.

Fixed a few cases where specific weapons had a level higher than the intended level maximum.

Building & Farming updates in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Increased the speed of the planting and harvesting actions to allow faster and smoother interaction with fields of plants in the player bases.

Removed Saffron as an ingredient of recipes of the Nomad Highlands crafting tier as it does not become available until the Kindlewastes.

Fixed several minor issues with recipes for furniture and decorative props.

Fixed an incorrect category setting for the Stone Chair to fix comfort stacking with other chairs.

Fixed an incorrect category setting for the Iron Bench to fix comfort stacking with other benches.

Yucca Palm seedlings now require Yucca fruit to craft

Game world and enemies changes for Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

The Vukah faction has been expanded.

The Vukah Healer Shaman and the Vukah Caster Shaman can now block a player's melee attacks. The Healer’s behavior has been reworked: He is more efficient in following and healing his companions.

Vukah soldiers’ attacks are now faster and more difficult to parry.

Enemy projectiles now correctly display their impact when hitting the terrain.

The damage of the poison attack from Scavenger Matrons has been reworked to limit the risk of killing players in melee range with one hit.

Armored Scavenger enemies and Shielded Fell soldiers now have their stamina reduced by 20%, leading to their stun bar filling up faster and thus more and earlier opportunities for Merciless Strike.

Enemy encounters have been updated and improved in many areas of the world.

The town of Fort Kelvin has received a major overhaul. Please note that as part of the update, the save point had to be moved. We tried to keep the negative impact that could have on player bases in the vicinity to an absolute minimum.

The Pillars of Creation area received an overhaul with many improvements to the layout, more rewards to discover, and additional enemies.

The region around the Nomad Highlands’ Elixir Well received a major update.

The towns of Hillock and Ferndale have received a major overhaul.

Fixed several locations where it was possible to get stuck between terrain and props.

Fixed an issue that could lead to fast travel points on Ancient Spires not unlocking correctly if the same spire had been previously unlocked on another server already.

Fixed an issue that caused stunned vultures to “lie down” mid-air. It was funny though.

Benches now offer more spaces to sit on.

Fixed an issue with the camera that would lead to jumps when moving behind props.

New music tracks have been added to the dungeon combat playlist.

Added new music playlists for combat in caves.

More equipment repair anvils have been added to several larger settlements and towns.

Some ground materials now have atmospheric graphical effects, such as small flames on lava.

Shadows visuals have been improved in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Improved player camera behavior, so it is less erratic when interacting with objects in the world.

Improved situations where debuffs could be activated when standing near or jumping over dangerous terrain (e.g. lava) even though the characters' feet weren't even touching it. This one is for all of you who died because your big toe touched lava.

When moving through mud, the character can now sink in further than before.

Fixed a glitch where landing on uneven terrain could lead to some amount of (micro) sliding which could appear as floating for a short moment.

User Interface and Text changes in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

In the character menu, each equipment slot now has an additional slot for a vanity override. Items equipped in the vanity slots define the visuals of the equipment while items in the regular equipment slots define the gameplay stat as before.

Helmets and gloves can now be hidden. This feature can be switched off in the game settings.

By default, players are now shown with their character names instead of the Steam account name. This feature can be switched on and off in the game’s settings.

Tombstones now show the name of the fallen player. Remind them to clean up after themselves.

Flame altars can now be renamed, to help orientation on the world map when there are several player bases next to each other. Or because naming your base is cool.

Map markers can now be filtered in the world map. Please note that the settings affect all your characters and worlds but can be changed at any point.

When moving several items from chests or other containers to the backpack, the game will no longer add items to the action bar by default.

The state of durability of weapons is now displayed in the details menu in the Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

Improved the display of damage bonus to Merciless Strike on weapons.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed Soldier Gloves and Rogue Gloves giving a bonus to One-Handed Melee Damage when it was in fact boosting Two-Handed Melee Damage.

Fixed an issue where in the character details menu the Skillshot Damage was incorrectly stated as being +0%.

Removed the latency info from the private game mode as it is redundant. The latency between your computer and your computer should be relatively low in most cases.

Fixed a dialog line from Emily Fray the Farmer about the Caravan Journey that wouldn’t disappear after reading.

Fixed cases where the “new” dot didn’t disappear from armor items even after viewing them.

Fixed instances where text was cut off incorrectly by the UI menus.

Fixed several typos.

Miscellaneous additions in Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update

The range for gifting items to other players has been increased to 50 meters.

Performance for servers has been improved for larger groups of players.

When, after patching, a player tries to join a server that has not yet applied the patch, the correct warning message is now displayed for the player.

Enshrouded has been further optimized for the Steam Deck.

Enshrouded Melodies of the Mire update will be available on June 6, 2024, for PC via early access on Steam. The full game will launch for consoles with its final 1.0 launch. Check out our early access review for Enshrouded to see if it's worth buying currently.

