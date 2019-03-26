Entity Gaming Bags HyperX's Esports Team Sponsorship in India

Mayank Vora 26 Mar 2019, 18:49 IST

Entity Gaming

Entity Gaming was formed with a goal. A goal of dedicatedly advancing the horizon of the Indian esport scene. Today, we stride further with the addition and support of HyperX behind us!

“We’re All Gamers.”

This slogan is enshrined at the heart of Entity Gaming. With the right directions and proper guidance, we believe that there is a potential professional gamer within each of us. While our teams continue to make our nation proud, we now have a believer who shares this vision. With them, only the sky is the limit.

Last year, our Dota 2 roster was at the threshold of The International. This year, our CounterStrike: Global Offensive team reached the Closed Qualifier to a Minor, making them the first to do that in Indian history. Now, watch us as we shatter these boundaries.

This sponsorship will go long ways into helping us remain India’s top esport powerhouse. HyperX’s dedication towards quality products and services merged with our devotion towards our vision will chart new waters in the esport circuit.

“HyperX is entering into our line of sponsors monetarily too! It is a first for us and we believe that we are setting a standard for the industry with regards to how sponsorships are done. We welcome this sea change in the scene and are excited to see how this pans out for the Indian esport ecosystem. India’s esport circuit requires the right infrastructure and funding to make the nation world-ready. This is a step in the right direction.” said Varun Bhavnani, Director & Chief Gaming Officer, Entity Gaming.

“We have interacted earlier with few of our community initiatives, and we are indeed excited to officially welcome Entity Gaming to the HyperX family. HyperX has been a strong support for developing the Indian gaming community and we believe it is time to focus on developing the talent and skillsets. We aim to help Team Entity gain the most out of this association and also help other Indian gaming enthusiasts to polish their gameplay in a healthy gaming environment.”, said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology & HyperX India.

