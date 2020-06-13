Entity Jonathan PUBG Mobile ID, Achievements and more

Entity Jonathan is one of the popular PUBG Mobile players in India.

Jonathan Jude Amaral, also known as Entity Jonathan, is a superb Assaulter in PUBG Mobile.

Entity Jonathan and his teammates. Image: Gurugamer.com.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. It has inspired Indian players so much so that many of them are opting to make a career out of mobile gaming.

If you watch streams of PUBG Mobile players for improving your game-play, then you must have heard of Entity Jonathan. He is a popular PUBG Mobile player who plays for TSM Entity.

Many players who have seen Entity Jonathan's game-play observe how good he is as an Assaulter in PUBG Mobile. His full name is Jonathan Jude Amaral, and he is based in Mumbai, India. His income is rumoured to be one lakh rupees per month (approximately), and he is only 19 years old!

Entity Jonathan is admired for his mid-range to close-combat skills. He was crowned as the MVP of Entity Gaming in the international stage of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019.

Entity Jonathan PUBG Mobile Name and ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Jonathan is 5112616229 and his in-game name is TSMentJONATHAN.

Entity Jonathan's ID and Kill/Death Ratio. Image: YouTube.

His Kill/Death ratio is over 7, and he uses an iphone XR to play PUBG Mobile.

Entity Jonathan’s Achievements in PUBG Mobile:

Advertisement

Entity Jonathan has been a consistent player in PUBG Mobile and has won many tournaments over the last few years. Following are his achievements in PUBG Mobile in 2020:

#1: He was the player with the most points in Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League – Spring Spilt 2020: South Asia League and he was also the MVP in Week 3.

#2: In the Minor category, he came third on Day 5-6 in the Qume Bitcoin Cup and was declared as the Winner on Day 2.

#3: He was also crowned as the Day 14 Winner in the Minor category in PorusPlay League Season 1 Month 1.

You can subscribe to Entity Jonathan's YouTube channel, JONATHAN GAMING, to watch his streams.