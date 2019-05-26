3 Best Crossovers of Fortnite in the Year 2019

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 13 // 26 May 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite

Fortnite the most popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games is the most played game on the Twitch streaming platform. Fortnite has set many world records when it comes to profit earning. Previous year Fortnite has earned $3 Billion only by selling their outfits in game. This time Fortnite has partnered with most famous shoe brand Nike Air Jordans.

Yesterday May 24, Fortnite has released smany New outfits and shoes in their game market. These outfits and shoes are only available for Limited time. As you know that the Fortnite has collaborated with Nike Air Jordans, So the logo of Nike is printed on shoes in game. These outfits and shoes are available in Hang Time Bundle and costs around 1800V Bucks (Fortnite In Game currency). In this purchase the player will get two outfits known as Grind and Clutch. Also, Nike sports shoes are included in this bundle.

In their official website they have also posted about The Downtown Drop LTM. By using these skateboards when player will hit an obstacle, He/she will be awarded with some gold coins. Also, by completing new challenges players can unlock the Back Board Back Bling and its additional nine style variants as well as four unique Sprays.

Till now, this is the third collaboration of the Fortnite. Early this year, Fortnite has already done two successfull collaboration and partnership with 2 famous hollywood movies. This month they've partnered with most popular movie John Wick: Chapter 3. This collaboration was found when Magical house appeared on the map in Paradise Palms.

In April, Epic Games collaborated with Blockbuster Hollywood movie Avenger: Endgame. In this collaboration, players are allowed to play as their Favourite Avenger and their main objective is to take down the Thanos. Hawkeye’s bow, Thor’s Stormbreaker, Iron Man’s arm cannons and Captain America’s shield are available to buy in Fortnite game market.

Stick to the Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.