Epic Games Store confirms GTA 5 release - How to download for free

An accidental leak by Epic Games' Twitter account inadvertently confirmed that GTA 5 would be available on the Epic Games store till 21st of May for free. The release date is expected to be 15th of May 2020.

The Epic Games and GTA 5 collaboration comes as no surprise, considering the numerous rumours that had been doing the rounds regarding the same.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

Gamepressure.com was one the first to receive a tip from an anonymous source and their website stated,

"The free edition of GTA V will release as Premium Edition. In addition to the game itself and access to Grand Theft Auto Online, it will also offer a lot of additional content. As usual, adding the game to the library during the promotion makes the game remain yours forever," the website said.

GTA V for free on Epic Games store

A Google search revealed that GTA 5 managed to sell over 110 million copies in 2019, proving that the game is still quite popular within the gaming community. When a game as massive as GTA 5, both in terms of popularity and sales, releases for free, people are bound to dig deeper into the sudden generosity.

Expanding the GTA 5 online scene?

Is GTA 5 free in order to help GTA online expand? (Image Credits: Vortex.gg)

According to a Gamepressure report, most of GTA 5's revenue comes from the micro-transactions that happen inside the game. In fact, last year, those transactions accounted for about 58% of their revenue.

How to download GTA 5 for free?

GTA 5 will be exclusively available on the Epic Games store till 21st of May 2020. In order to download the game, you need to ensure that you already have an Epic Games account. If you want to sign up, you can do it here.

After signing up, you would need to download the Epic Games launcher on your system. The Epic Games launcher can be downloaded here.

Once have downloaded and logged into the Epic games store, type 'GTA 5' in the search bar on the upper right corner of the Epic games launcher.

As soon as the the game goes live, an option to download the game will be available on the launcher. You need to click on that option to begin your download. Once downloaded, you can enjoy your free copy of GTA 5 on Epic Games store.

You can also visit Epic Games' Twitter account in case of any queries or issues regarding the game.