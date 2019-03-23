Video Game News: Epic Games Store Exclusives will not be forever, according to the chief

Epic Games Store launched back in December 2018 as a huge competitor to Valve's Steam. Thanks to the company's smash hit Battle Royale Fortnite, the platform has attracted many players to the store. According to Steve Allison, Head of Epic Games Store, 40% of users on Epic Games Store don't use Steam at all and the user count has reached over 85 million.

In order to boost themselves and for users to use Epic Games Store over Steam, the company has been paying many developers an extra fee just so that their game can be released exclusively on Epic Games Store and not on Steam. On top of that, Epic offered a cut of 88% of sales to the developers and 12% to Epic, whereas Steam had 70% and 30%.

This has been met with a lot of controversy among PC gamers. There are already many other competing platforms such as Origin and Uplay, and gamers don't like to clutter their PC with multiple platforms just to play a game.

A post on the PC Gaming subreddit also mentioned: "Stop advertising your game on Steam if you are going to make it an Epic exclusive" because of gamers being misled on where the game will be released.

Steve Allison also mentioned in the recent Game Developers Conference that this won't last forever. According to Allison,

"We’ll probably do it for a while. It’s about pushing the business model and helping people thrive. Hopefully, people just come eventually or the industry moves down to match us. But the answer is yes, we will at some point go to zero or very, very few exclusives per year. Definitely not going to be doing it at the scale we’re doing now.”

Epic also announced a huge number of Epic exclusives which were supposed to be published on Steam. Games such as Control and Solar Ash Kingdom will now exclusively be only on Epic Games Store.

