Epic Games Store is finally adding achievements after almost three years of fan demand

The Epic Games Store will finally add long-awaited achievements to games after almost three years of fan demand.

Epic Games is one of the leading video game companies in the world right now. Along with Fortnite, Epic Games has offered players a wide variety of games to play over the last few years. However, since launch, several features have been missing from the platform, which Epic has been adding over time.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames

️

Next week, we’ll be rolling out the new Epic Achievements system!Learn more here: ⭐️ Achievements (Almost) Unlocked ⭐Next week, we’ll be rolling out the new Epic Achievements system!Learn more here: epic.gm/achievements-c… ⭐️ Achievements (Almost) Unlocked ⭐

️

Next week, we’ll be rolling out the new Epic Achievements system!Learn more here: epic.gm/achievements-c…

Epic Games Store finally unlocked the achievements

Over the last decade, achievements have become an integral part of the video game experience. From Xbox’s Gamerscore to PlayStation’s Trophies, achievements are a platform-wide meta-goal defined outside a game's parameters. It’s a way of awarding players based on their progression in a certain game and certainly encourages completionist players to hunt down all achievements of a particular title.

While all major platforms have had significant achievements integrated since the late 2000s and early 2010s, the Epic Games Store, a platform launched in 2018, is finally getting the achievement support.

Achievements in Rocket League (Image by Epic Games)

Epic Achievements will be sorted into one of 4 categories, each with a certain amount of XP attached to it. The tiers of Epic Achievements are as follows:

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

The Epic Achievement will be rolled out slowly next week, with the first wave adding support for six prominent titles. The games to have achievement available next week are as follows,

Rocket League

Hades

Pillars of Eternity

Kena: Bridge of Sprits

Zombie Army 4

Alan Wake Remastered

Players will finally be able to unlock achievements on their favourite titles. Now all that remains is the option to add multiple games to a cart and purchase at once.

Additional information: Epic Games Store

Also Read

Epic Games Store, by Epic Games, the studio behind Unreal Engine and the overnight success of Fortnite, is one of the biggest PC platforms, second only to Valve’s Steam. The store launched back in 2018 in an attempt to “break steam’s monopoly” and promptly gained attention for locking down games exclusively to their platform.

Epic Games Store gained popularity for weekly free games, which included top tier titles such as Batman Arkham Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and its exclusive library of top tier games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar