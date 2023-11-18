Epic Seven free codes and how to redeem (November 2023)

Epic Seven is a well-known free-to-play gacha game, having more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store. This role-playing game (RPG) revolves around PvP battles, character upgradation, and resource building.
The developer, Super Creative Inc., releases several redeemable codes that can be used to acquire additional resources, equipment, items, and gold. They can also help in upgrading your characters. This improves your profile and enhances the gaming experience.
The developers release such codes every month. This article will provide you with the latest codes for November 2023 and show you how to redeem them.
Redeem codes of Epic Seven (November 2023)
Here are the active redeemable codes for November:
- 09FINALS23
- LIVE0917DAY3
- DAY2LIVELIVE
- 0909LIVEGIFT
- DRAW0826DRAW
- EULIVE0820
- JAPANRO8
- 0819GLOBAL
- E7WCASIARO16
- E7WC2023OPEN
- Oceanbreeze
- Requiem
- Speedfarm
How to redeem codes in Epic Seven
Redeeming codes in this RPG title is simple. First, you need to press the Event News button (present on the main interface). Next, click on the Coupon option located in the upper right corner of the window. After that, enter an active code and press submit. You will be eligible to redeem the lucrative rewards thereon.
Alternatively, you can redeem the rewards by visiting the game’s official website. You must choose the game server and enter your membership number, nickname, and coupon code in the respective options. Thereon, click on the submit button and then open the game. You will find the rewards in the in-game mailbox.
Expired redeem codes of Epic Seven
Here are all of the expired codes that have been active in the past:
- 5YEARSWITHU
- E7xtensura
- Vampire
- Balancead13
- Zerodefect
- Daggersicar
- Petimprove
- 0223amid
- Crescent
- Peacemaker
- Deathdealer
- MYaespa
- E7xaespa
- Frameoflight
- Emperorzio
- Conquest
- EPICMYSTICGIFT
- 2022E7COVENANT
- Girloffate
- Halloween22
- Scarowell
- Astromancer
- E7HAPPYGIFT
- Summerbreak
- Daltokki
- Sylvansage
- Epicsummer
- Epicsevenxr
- EPIC7YOUTUBE100K
- E7wcbegin
- Holyflame
- Taeyou
- Picnicyufine
- Aria
- 03ggjacko18
- Glenn0303
- Valentine22
- New3star
- Epictalkshow
- Lionheart
- Epic15belian
- Epic0901gift
- Gift4u
- Epicseven7
- Adventure
- Arkasus
- Camp
- EpicSevenLike
- Golem
- Legend
- Stigma
How to get new Epic Seven redeem codes
The title has two types of coupon codes that are redeemed differently.
The first kind is used to collect special loot boxes of items and resources. These are rare and come for short periods. You can stay up to date with Epic Seven and Super Creative Inc. by following their official social media pages.
The second type includes the common coupon codes, offering generous prizes every month. Each month’s codes expire on the first day of the next month. You can follow the steps mentioned above to get the lucrative resources, items, and equipment from there coupon codes.
That concludes our foray into November’s coupon codes and ways to redeem them. For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda.