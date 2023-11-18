Epic Seven free codes and how to redeem (November 2023)

Epic Seven is a well-known free-to-play gacha game, having more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store. This role-playing game (RPG) revolves around PvP battles, character upgradation, and resource building.

The developer, Super Creative Inc., releases several redeemable codes that can be used to acquire additional resources, equipment, items, and gold. They can also help in upgrading your characters. This improves your profile and enhances the gaming experience.

The developers release such codes every month. This article will provide you with the latest codes for November 2023 and show you how to redeem them.

Redeem codes of Epic Seven (November 2023)

Here are the active redeemable codes for November:

09FINALS23

LIVE0917DAY3

DAY2LIVELIVE

0909LIVEGIFT

DRAW0826DRAW

EULIVE0820

JAPANRO8

0819GLOBAL

E7WCASIARO16

E7WC2023OPEN

Oceanbreeze

Requiem

Speedfarm

How to redeem codes in Epic Seven

Redeeming codes in this RPG title is simple. First, you need to press the Event News button (present on the main interface). Next, click on the Coupon option located in the upper right corner of the window. After that, enter an active code and press submit. You will be eligible to redeem the lucrative rewards thereon.

Alternatively, you can redeem the rewards by visiting the game’s official website. You must choose the game server and enter your membership number, nickname, and coupon code in the respective options. Thereon, click on the submit button and then open the game. You will find the rewards in the in-game mailbox.

Expired redeem codes of Epic Seven

Here are all of the expired codes that have been active in the past:

5YEARSWITHU

E7xtensura

Vampire

Balancead13

Zerodefect

Daggersicar

Petimprove

0223amid

Crescent

Peacemaker

Deathdealer

MYaespa

E7xaespa

Frameoflight

Emperorzio

Conquest

EPICMYSTICGIFT

2022E7COVENANT

Girloffate

Halloween22

Scarowell

Astromancer

E7HAPPYGIFT

Summerbreak

Daltokki

Sylvansage

Epicsummer

Epicsevenxr

EPIC7YOUTUBE100K

E7wcbegin

Holyflame

Taeyou

Picnicyufine

Aria

03ggjacko18

Glenn0303

Valentine22

New3star

Epictalkshow

Lionheart

Epic15belian

Epic0901gift

Gift4u

Epicseven7

Adventure

Arkasus

Camp

EpicSevenLike

Golem

Legend

Stigma

How to get new Epic Seven redeem codes

The title has two types of coupon codes that are redeemed differently.

The first kind is used to collect special loot boxes of items and resources. These are rare and come for short periods. You can stay up to date with Epic Seven and Super Creative Inc. by following their official social media pages.

The second type includes the common coupon codes, offering generous prizes every month. Each month’s codes expire on the first day of the next month. You can follow the steps mentioned above to get the lucrative resources, items, and equipment from there coupon codes.

That concludes our foray into November’s coupon codes and ways to redeem them. For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda.