Erangle Map: Everything you need to know about the Erangle map in PUBG to win the battle

Here is the detailed overview of everything you need to know about the Erangel map in PUBG to win the battle.

The map measures 8x8kms in area and once you’re down there, it’s you against the island.

" height="765" width="800" />

PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer mobile game with a large player base around the world. Here 99 strangers are on the hunt for each other and every single one of them wants to be the last one standing. The Erangle map according to the game designers is a vaguely Soviet, vaguely post-apocalyptic and vaguely dystopian abandoned hell hole full of guns.

Erangel was the first map the game had to offer when it was first launched in the year 2018 and it took PUBG another year to finally introduce the other three maps: Vikendi, Miramar and Sanhok. There are tons of backstories behind Erangel map. Some say that Erangel existed as “Wrangel” in Russia in real life while others have an opinion that Erangel is named on the daughter of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S, “Eryn”. The map measures 8x8kms in area and once you’re down there, it’s you against the island.

Erangel is the most loved map among the players because of the number of towns & cities it has and is specifically designed for a 25 team lobby. It has terrains, rivers, ridges, compounds, and plain that makes it ideal for long and close-range battles. In this article, we’ll give you a detailed overview of everything you need to know about the Erangel map in PUBG to win the battle.

#1 Survive early bloodbaths in Georgopool and Pochinki

Erangle guide

The first thing you would want to do is study the map and find your perfect drop locations. If you want to improve your gun fights you can drop at high traffic cities like Pochinki, Georgopool, Military Base. Landing at a high loot location would generally yield more loots and put you closer to that chicken dinner. There are two tips to help you survive and win the initial fights:

Firstly remember when dropping to take your surroundings into account. Don’t lose the sight of where other players are landing and make a plan to eliminate the players closest to you as soon as you find a weapon. You can catch your opponents off guard by finding yourself a gun immediately as you land and rushing the players in close vicinity while they’re looting.

Another tip for looting is to observe the direction of open entrance doors of the buildings around you. A door will always open away from the player and this makes you pretty easy to determine which direction the player is headed. This extra information can help you determine whether your enemy has entered or exited from the location. This is useful to help establish your enemies' current location so that you can position yourselves in a way to capitalize from their movement. In case you lose any of your members in the engagement, it is wise to retreat from the place. Here are the 5 major hot spots in Erangel:

School

Pochinki

Military Base

Georgopool

Yasnaya Polyana

#2 The Edge Strategy

Blue zone shrinks with time.

Advertisement

This strategy is commonly associated with a passive playstyle. If you’re a rank pusher it is safer to drop at far edge of the map to avoid any early clash. The primary benefit of this strategy is that you have 180 degrees of security behind you effectively reducing the possible area an enemy could be by half. If you choose to use this strategy, it is very important for you to find a vehicle as when the circle adjusts or begins to shrink you can quickly reposition yourself in some edge of the next circle.

In addition to that, it is important to have a good cover if you’re going to play the edge. So houses and compounds are ideal. The key points to making this strategy successful are as follows:

When you arrive at the spot you intend to occupy, clear out the area around you, so when you’ve to move, you won’t be surprised by an enemy who happened to show up late to the circle.

It's important to spend the first portion of each new zone at the edge of the circle looking back into the blue for latecomers. They’ll be an easy target if spotted but can sneak up on you if you don’t pay attention.

Be wary of players who run the edge of zone looking for players as they travel to the next play zone. Keep your eyes peeled and ears open because being surprised and getting into a pro-longed fight might cause you to be late to move, and you’ll exhaust your healings trying to survive the blue.

#3 Move with a vehicle

Vehicle and boat spawn points.

Erangel is one of the two bigger maps available in the game, and it is impossible to run towards the circle if the zone takes a hard shift. Therefore this strategy is arguably most consistent, and even in competitive level play, many top-ranked teams are beginning to adopt it because it minimizes movement phase issues that are present in edge strategy.

The essence of this playstyle is identifying the best compound in the middle of the zone and moving immediately when the circle changes. This will allow you to play the best odds that your location will still be in the upcoming playzone when the circle changes, reducing your overall movement depending on how the circle shake out. The key to executing this strategy is taking stock of potential spots in the next zone, and as soon as the ring changes you’ll have to move immediately. Rinse and repeat until the endgame.

As with the previous strategy, having a vehicle is vital. Houses provide the best coverage and if you arrive early enough, you may get some free kills on players who arrive late and attempt to crash the compound. It’s much easier to react to incoming players because they’ll have little information about your exact location, and if they arrive in a vehicle, they may not be able to even defend themselves. Tthis is huge as players who get caught off guard are essentially delivering loot to your doorstep. You can play very aggressively from an advantageous position especially at chokepoints.

In Erangel it is important to have a loadout that can perform in close quarters and at long range. It is not recommended to crash and defend houses with an SMG as damage output needs to be quite high to secure kills quickly. Instead, use a double barrel and an AR to start with and then switching to a sniper rifle when given the opportunity.

#4 Camp the bridges

Bridge camping is a part of the strategy.

There are 3 large bridges on the map, and camping on it is an excellent strategy to kill your enemies. Bridge camping is popular in the route in and out of Military Base island. To avoid being in the receiving end of getting camped and taken down, it is recommended to scout the other end before crossing. You can also use boats spawned in the shore to get cross the river.