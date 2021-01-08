Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops: How to get New Years event drop on January 8th

Battlestate Games announced on December 24th that Escape from Tarkov viewers on Twitch would receive random drops to mark the launch of Season 5 player ratings.

The event started on December 28th at 2 AM Pacific Time and ends on January 8th at 2 AM Pacific Time. The Twitch drops New Year event was limited to a few specific channels where players could earn random drops. However, for the final day of the event, i.e., January 8th, the publisher has announced that all Escape from Tarkov streamers on Twitch can turn on drops for their stream.

The entire timeline of the event, according to Battlestate Games, is:

Only on December 28th — Drops will be activated on ALL Twitch streamers' channels in the Escape from Tarkov category. Streamers wishing to participate in the event need to have an active copy of the game during that day. If players don't already have a copy, they can purchase it here.

— All streamers featured on this list. Only on January 8th — Drops will be activated on ALL Twitch channels in the Escape from Tarkov category. Streamers wishing to participate in the event during this day must have an active copy of the game.

Here's everything to know about the Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops.

Twitch drops for Escape from Tarkov

Player will need to follow a series of steps to earn random drops on Twitch for Escape from Tarkov:

The first thing that they need to ensure to receive Twitch drops is to own a legitimate copy of Escape from Tarkov. If not, players can purchase the game from the official website.

Before watching any Escape from Tarkov stream on Twitch, players need to link their Twitch and Escape from Tarkov accounts. They can do the same on the game's official website's Profile section.

Once their accounts are linked, they can watch any drop-activated stream of Escape from Tarkov on Twitch to earn a random in-game drop.

Additionally, for streamers who want to stream Escape from Tarkov with drops-activated on their channels, they can do the same on January 8th. To activate this feature on their channels, they need to:

Head over to the Creator Dashboard tab from the dropdown menu on the player's profile.

They will find the Channel option in the Preferences section. Scrolling down to the bottom reveals a Drops option.

Activating the toggle button under the Drops section will activate random drops on the respective player's stream.

To earn random drops for Escape from Tarkov, players are advised to watch any official streamers according to the official Escape from Tarkov announcement.

However, after Escape from Tarkov's sudden explosion on Twitch, it remains to be seen if the hype around the game persists once the Twitch drops event is over.