ESFI announces India qualifiers for National Esports Championship (NESC) 2019 as part of the 11th Esports World Championship Seoul

NESC 2019 poster

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has announced the India qualifiers for National Esports Championship (NESC) 2019 as part of the 11th Esports World Championship Seoul organized by International Esports Federation (IESF). Esports players from all over India will participate and compete in video games including Tekken7 and eFootball PES 2020. The winners of the tournament will be awarded the Tekken7 and eFootball PES 2020 tittles and will represent India at 11th Esports World Championship Seoul by International Esports Federation (IESF)

NESC 2019 is set to be held during Gamecon on 28th-29th September 2019 at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai. Gamecon is an initiative by Rohawk Capital and ESFI to partner for NESC 2019. Last year, ESFI facilitated the participation in Asian Games 2018 where Indian esports players including Tirth Mehta and Karan Manganani got a Bronze medal in esports demonstration category (Hearthstone) and bagged the 4th position for Clash Royale respectively. ESFI’s team qualified for the main event at Asian Games by winning the South Asian Qualifiers (Asian Games 2018) for Hearthstone, Clash Royale, PES, Arena of Valor. India had second highest number of teams qualified for the main event at Asian Games 2018.

Abhinav Tejan, the Tekken7 winner of NESC 2018, bagged the 4th rank at the 10th Esports World Championship held at Kaohsiung, Chinese Taipei last year while the Indian CSGO Team that had Bharat Kiran, Shailesh Dalvi, Manan Bhatt, Faizan Farooqui and Ishpreet Singh was placed 9th and India’s overall rank was 13th.

Abhinav Tejan will remain the favorite for Tekken7, will Navaneetha Krishnan and Ankur Diwakar maintain their dominance which they had for Asian Games, needs to be seen.Alcis continues it support by being the “Kit partner” for ESFI and OneGigaFiber has come onboard as “Internet Gaming Partner” for NESC 2019.

This year’s World Championship is set to taek place at VSG Arena, Seoul, Korea in the month of December this year, with support of Ministry of Sports Culture and Tourism, Korea. Korea has been the Mecca for Esports.