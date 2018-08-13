ESFI Announces National eSports Championship 2018

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 101 // 13 Aug 2018, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

On 5th Aug, Esports Federation of India (ESFI), announced the registrations for the India qualifiers "National Esports Championship (NESC) - 2018" for the 10th Esports World Championship organized by International eSports Federation (IeSF) at Kaohsiung, Chinese Taipei in the month of November this year.

Esports Athletes from all over India will play online and offline to compete in video games like League of Legends, CSGO and Tekken7 and the winner(s) will represent India at the World Championship. Tekken7 qualifiers will happen at Creator's Gurukul, Gurgaon on 19th Aug.

Game Titles for this year

-League of Legends

-Tekken7

-Counter Strike: GO

Winner(s) will represent India at 10th Esports World Championship by International Esports Federation (IESF) at Kaohsiung, Chinese Taipei

CSGO / League of Legends Online Qualifiers Schedule: 16th Aug-19th Aug

Finals for CSG/League of Legends: Offline/Online on 23rd Aug.

Registration Details for NESC: https://beta.playtonia.com/event/6/event_detail/

Recently, 10 Indian Esports athletes have qualified to play in the main event at Asian Games - 2018 for PES, AOV, Clash Royale & Hearthstone, where esports has been included as a demonstration event.

As per International Esports Federation (IESF) total 670 participants from 42 countries have registered for 1st Entry of the Esports World Championship Kaohsiung 2018. This is the largest participation in the history of the World Championship showing great interest towards the 10th edition of the event.

The final entry will be opened until 31st of August, where National Federations will be submitting the final national delegation list to IESF Registration.

With great support from the city of Kaohsiung and the local organizing committee (CTeSA, Chinese Taipei Esports Association), the 10th Esports World Championship is expected to be the largest event ever in IESF history. The event will not only feature esports in general but will embrace together with cultural and social events held jointly during the period