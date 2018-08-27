ESFI CONCLUDES NESC2018

Team Invictus & Tejan to be part of Team India for 10th Esports World Championship at Kaohsiung

NESC2018 (Road to Kaohsiung) was concluded on 20th Aug 2018 with Team Invictus and Tejan emerging as the National Champions for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Tekken7 respectively.

The Qualifiers saw Indian top thirteen CSGO teams from all across India, competing with each other to win the slot to be part of Team India for the World Championship. Team Invictus and 2ez Gaming emerged as the finalist who played their final matches on 20th Aug with Team Invictus grabbed the slot in a close battle against 2ez Gaming. The qualifiers were held online/offline, and the semis and finals were live streamed on ESFI Twitch channel. Team Iyati was placed second runner-up.

Tekken7, qualifiers were held in Creator's Gurukul, Gurgaon on 19th Aug. Around 80 Tekken Esports athletes came from every nook and corner of India. Qualifiers had the Indian Legends of Tekken with Likes of Lovneet, Guneet, Simar, Saini along with Tejan. Loveneet was the last year champion but because of personal reasons could not go to Busan last year for the World Championship. Qualifiers saw parents/spouses coming in support of their children's/husband's dream to be part of Indian Esports Team. As far as top 3 were concerned, the scene was no different from last year, just that Tejan defeated Loveneet this time to secure the slot in Team India for Tekken7, Guneet Singh Hundal was the second runner-up.

This will be the third time Abhinav Tejan will be representing India at IESF Esports World Championships, first was in 2014, then in 2017 where he was ranked #6. India has high hopes from him this time.

IESF’s 10th Esports World Championships - Kaohsiung City shall have a total prize pool of approx 37 Lacs Rupees (54000 USD) distributed across the three-game titles this year.

Seven Lacs Rupees (10,000 USD) 10,000 USD of the total prize pool shall be awarded to the Overall Champion Nation after all results have been captured and the overall winning nation has been determined.

IESF’s 10th Esports World Championships - Kaohsiung City is to feature three game titles; League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Tekken 7. This World Championship is also expected to be the largest event in IESF history and is to have 42 nations participating from every continent to make such event a truly global affair.

Team India is already there at Asian Games 2018, where esports has been included as a demonstration sport. They are competing for 4 game titles (AOV, Clash Royale, Hearthstone and Pro Evolution Soccer)