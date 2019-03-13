ESFI & Dveo Media Presents Esports Summit 2019 to be held in Mumbai on 18th April

Dveo Media in association with Esports Federation of India (ESFI) presents "Esports Summit 2019 (Mumbai)" scheduled on 18th April 2019 at Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The video gaming industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and in India. Esports is now bringing a new dimension to the sports, video gaming and entertainment industry. India won the Bronze Medal in Esports at Asian Games’18 (Demonstration Tittle). Globally, Esports industry has already crossed $1 billion mark in revenues, and India with 250 Mn gamers is poised to be the next big esports market.

The objective of Esports Summit 2019 (Mumbai) is to bring together publishers & various stakeholders in gaming, sports and entertainment industries to network and share insights on the opportunities and challenges of Esports in India and explore its future impact.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS The key topics that the summit will cover include the growth drivers of the video games industry in India, the growing importance of Esports in global markets, the reasons to invest in Indian Esports, the possible impact of Esports on the organisation and broadcast of mainstream sports events and how to optimize on the marketing, merchandising and advertising opportunities of Indian Esports. There will also be a focus on the incredible opportunity for young talented Indian Esports Athletes to make it big.

Presentations and masterclasses will highlight on coping with video game addiction, AR/VR and the augmented Esports experience, payment gateway solutions & monetization and intellectual property & rights management challenges.

TARGET AUDIENCE Esports Summit 2019 (Mumbai) is looking to welcome 25+ Industry Executive Speaker (local & international) and over 150 of the different stakeholders in the industry including game publishers, Esports enthusiasts, Sports Marketing, Media & Entertainment & Telecom companies, marketing and merchandising strategists and Esports Athletes.

Commenting on the event Deepak Ramsurrun, CEO and Director of Events of Dveo Media, said “After pioneering events on Digital Video Business and Kids & Animation, Dveo Media is proud to launch the Esports Summit 2019 (Mumbai) in association with Esports Federation of India. With the participation of key leaders in this industry, the conference will be a good opportunity to look at Esports from different perspectives: publishers, platforms, players and brands, and evaluate its future impact. If you want to know more about Esports, this is a must-attend event!”

Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India, said “Esports has garnered a lot of interest in India, but there are gaps in understanding of the What, Who and Why in this domain. In line with our mission & endeavours of growing the sport and building a sustained esports ecosystem in India, we are pleased to associate with Dveo Media to organize India’s first Esports Summit. We encourage stakeholders in Esports to make the best of Esports Summit 2019 and the learning opportunities with industry experts”.

Sportskeeda and Republic TV are the online Media partners for Esports Summit 2019 (Mumbai).

