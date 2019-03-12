ESL Mobile Open: ESL announces Mobile Open featuring PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans and Asphalt 9: Legends

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 12 Mar 2019, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: ESL

What's the story?

ESL and AT&T introduce Mobile Open, which is a United States-based competition completely focused on mobile devices. The tournament would feature competitions revolving around hit games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends and Clash of Clans.

In case you didn't know...

Founded in the year 2000, ESL is an eSports organiser and producer that is known for its high-quality video game tournaments throughout the world.

ESL, the largest eSports company hosts a slew of tournaments on a regular basis with the most recent one being held in the months of February and March 2019 at Katowice, Poland.

The heart of the matter

ESL Mobile Open, presented by AT&T is a continental United States-based tournament, which revolves around mobile gaming. The tournament features top mobile game titles such as PUBG, Clash of Clans and Asphalt 9.

Introducing a new journey in US mobile esports: the ESL Mobile Open presented by @ATT.



For more info on the Mobile Open, head to: https://t.co/rqro8igR1m

📝 Sign-up for the Mobile Open at: https://t.co/lJnVG9Nedz pic.twitter.com/fcItswUefn — ESL (@ESL) March 11, 2019

It is also announced that the first year of the tournament will be run across three seasons with the first season kicking off on 18 March 2019. Each season will feature three phases with the Open Qualifier play.

This round is open for players of all skill levels to grind through four weeks of competitive games. The players ranked in the top half will move to the Closed Qualifier Stage; then the best of the best are chosen for the final round, which will be broadcasted live by ESL.

The best players will earn an opportunity to participate in either Dreamhack Dallas, ESL One New York, and Dreamhack Atlanta.

What's next?

Well, what are you waiting for? Head over to the ESL Mobile Open website right now and sign up for the tournament. Asphalt 9: Legends players can enter the Daily Events tab in-game from 18 March 2019.

Advertisement

All the three games that feature in the tournament are available for both iOS and Android devices.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda

Advertisement