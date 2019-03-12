ESL Clash of Clans: More info on the qualifiers round revealed

Clash of clans

Clash of Clans World Championship is supposed to start this month and the action will continue for up to 6 months. Starting off with qualifiers for this month, you can register for free here.

This ESL Clash of Clans world championship offers prize money of $1 million. So all the Clash of clans enthusiasts shouldn't miss out on such an opportunity. Also, for the first time, a 5v5 format will be introduced in the Clan war leagues.

Here are all the details you need to know-

March - August : monthly qualifiers at ESL studio in Katowice, Poland

Each month 4 top clans from the Clan War Leagues and 4 top clans from ESL Play will be invited to Katowice for the monthly qualifier

Winner of each monthly qualifier will earn a ticket to the World Championship final on ESL One stage

As of now, over 1050 teams have checked in for the Clash of Clans World Championship March qualifier, which is a tremendous amount no matter how you look at it.

The first season of the ESL will kick off from 18th March 2019 and will feature three phases with open qualifier play. The final round will supposedly be broadcasted by ESL as well.

In other news, Clash of Clans will be receiving some quality improvements via an upcoming update which was hinted by the community manager Darian.

These include a feature that will automatically reload your X-Bows, Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery for free when you log back into the game. Traps (Springs Traps, Bombs, etc.) will also re-arm for free.

What do you think about the upcoming qualifiers for the World Championship? Will you try your hands on it? Or would rather watch and enjoy it? Tell us in the comments down below.

