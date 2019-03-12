×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ESL Clash of Clans: More info on the qualifiers round revealed

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
105   //    12 Mar 2019, 18:49 IST

Clash of clans
Clash of clans

Clash of Clans World Championship is supposed to start this month and the action will continue for up to 6 months. Starting off with qualifiers for this month, you can register for free here.

This ESL Clash of Clans world championship offers prize money of $1 million. So all the Clash of clans enthusiasts shouldn't miss out on such an opportunity. Also, for the first time, a 5v5 format will be introduced in the Clan war leagues.

Here are all the details you need to know-

  • March - August: monthly qualifiers at ESL studio in Katowice, Poland
  • Each month 4 top clans from the Clan War Leagues and 4 top clans from ESL Play will be invited to Katowice for the monthly qualifier
  • Winner of each monthly qualifier will earn a ticket to the World Championship final on ESL One stage

As of now, over 1050 teams have checked in for the Clash of Clans World Championship March qualifier, which is a tremendous amount no matter how you look at it.

The first season of the ESL will kick off from 18th March 2019 and will feature three phases with open qualifier play. The final round will supposedly be broadcasted by ESL as well.

In other news, Clash of Clans will be receiving some quality improvements via an upcoming update which was hinted by the community manager Darian.

These include a feature that will automatically reload your X-Bows, Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery for free when you log back into the game. Traps (Springs Traps, Bombs, etc.) will also re-arm for free.

What do you think about the upcoming qualifiers for the World Championship? Will you try your hands on it? Or would rather watch and enjoy it? Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.





Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
ESL Mobile Open: ESL announces Mobile Open featuring PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans and Asphalt 9: Legends
RELATED STORY
Clash of Clans World Championship 2019: ESL to host the tournament with rewards as high as 1 Million USD 
RELATED STORY
Clash Royale made $2.5 Billion in 3 years
RELATED STORY
Red Bull M.E.O. by ESL: World Finals will take place in Germany
RELATED STORY
Liam 'ThunderStruck' McCarron triumphs at the Red Bull M.E.O. by ESL World Finals; India's Mohammed Saif Inayat Patel finishes 16th
RELATED STORY
ESL announces Top Tier $300,000 Dota 2 Tournament in Mumbai, India
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: TNC wins the SEA Qualifiers to qualify for ESL ONE Mumbai 2019
RELATED STORY
How PUBG Mobile is changing the Indian Gaming scene?
RELATED STORY
Clash Royale Update: 5 things you should know about Balance Update
RELATED STORY
PUBG NEWS: Results of Indian Competitive League (ICL) Are Out, Mortal's Team Stands fourth, PAIN Clans Tops the Standings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us