ESL India 2020: PUBG Mobile Masters League Day 1 results and overall standings

ESL PUBG Mobile India Masters League Day 1 results

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of ESL India Premiership 2020 has begun where a total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the Quarter-Finals. The first round (Round of 32) of the PUBG Mobile Masters League will go on for two weeks.

The first day of the Round of 32 is over with one game (Erangel) being played. The teams are divided into four equal groups and the teams of Group A and Group B battled it out on the first day.

After Day 1, AES tops the leaderboard with a total of 32 points. They are followed by Norules Xtreme and Marcos Gaming respectively. R202 from AES became the MVP by securing 4 kills.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League Day 1 Standings

PUBG Mobile Masters League Round 1 Day 1 Points Table

Here are the overall standings after the ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League 2020 Day 1:

#1 AES - 32 points (12 kills)

#2 Norules Xtreme - 27 points (13 kills)

#3 Marcos Gaming - 18 points (8 kills)

#4 SynerGE - 13 points (5 kills)

#5 GodLike - 11 points (4 kills)

#6 Optimum Esports - 10 points (5 kills)

#7 TSM Entity - 8 points (2 kills)

#8 Powerhouse - 5 points (4 kills)

#9 Team Namma Bengaluru - 4 points (3 kills)

#10 TeamK9 official's - 4 points (0 kills)

#11 Havoc eSports - 3 points (0 kills)

#12 ISO OFFICIAL - 2 points (0 kills)

#13 TeamIND - 1 points (0 kills)

#14 SouL - 1 points (0 kills)

#15 Fnatic - 1 points (0 kills)

#16 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 1 points (0 kills)

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes major competitive games i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, CS GO and offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore. PUBG Mobile Masters League will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days. Here is a video shared by Nodwin Gaming regarding the tournament series:

