ESL India 2020: PUBG Mobile Masters League Day 2 results and overall standings

ESL PUBG Mobile India Masters League RO32 Day 1 results

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of the ESL India Premiership 2020 has begun, where a total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the quarter-finals. The first round (Round of 32) of the PUBG Mobile Masters League will go on for two weeks.

The second day of the Round of 32 is over, and one game (Erangel) has been played. The teams are divided into four equal groups, and the teams of Group C and Group D battled it out on the second day.

After Day 2, Revenge Esports tops the leaderboard with a total of 35 points. They are followed by AES and Norules Xtreme, with 32 and 27 points respectively. AksHaT from Revenge Esports became the MVP by securing 5 whopping kills.

ESL IP 2020 PUBG Mobile Masters League Day 2 RO32 MVP

PUBG Mobile: ESL India PUBGM Masters League Day 2 Standings

PUBG Mobile Masters League Round 1 Day 2 Points Table

Here are the overall standings after the ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League 2020 Day 2:

#1 Revenge Esports - 35 points (15 kills)

#2 AES - 32 points (12 kills)

#3 Norules Xtreme - 27 points (13 kills)

Advertisement

#4 SWAT OFFICIAL - 20 points (6 kills)

#5 Marcos Gaming - 18 points (8 kills)

#6 U Mumba Esports - 15 points (7 kills)

#7 Celtz - 14 points (4 kills)

#8 SynerGE - 13 points (5 kills)

#9 Team iNSANE Esports - 12 points (7 kills)

#10 GodLike - 11 points (4 kills)

#11 Megastars - 11 points (4 kills)

#12 Optimum esports - 10 points (5 kills)

#13 Team Tamilas - 9 points (5 kills)

#14 TSM Entity - 8 points (2 kills)

#15 Team Xhibit - 6 points (0 kills)

#16 Powerhouse - 5 points (4 kills)

#17 Team Namma Bengaluru - 4 points (3 kills)

#18 Initiative Esports - 4 points (3 kills)

#19 ForceOne Esports - 4 points (3 kills)

#20 TeamK9 official's - 4 points (0 kills)

#21 ORB Officials - 3 points (1 kills)

#22 Havoc eSports - 3 points (0 kills)

#23 vsgCRAWLERS - 3 points (0 kills)

#24 Off guard - 2 points (1 kills)

#25 ISO OFFICIAL - 2 points (0 kills)

#26 Fnatic - 1 points (0 kills)

#27 TeamIND - 1 points (0 kills)

#28 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 1 points (0 kills)

#29 SouL - 1 points (0 kills)

#30 Elxr Athena - 1 points (0 kills)

#31 InSideOut - 1 points (0 kills)

#32 Orange Rock - 0 points (0 kills)

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, CS GO, and offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

PUBG Mobile Masters League will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.

Here is a video shared by Nodwin Gaming regarding the tournament series:

Also Read: PMIS 2020 In-game qualifier results delayed