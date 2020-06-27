ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile summer season finalists and schedule
- The top 16 teams proceeded to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.
- Team Tamilas topped the table, followed by Optimum Esports and Revenge Esports.
The semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has been completed. 20 teams battled it out over eight days, playing eight matches each, and the top 16 teams proceeded to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.
Team Tamilas topped the table with 119 points and 2 chicken dinners, Optimum Esports came a distant second with 101 points and Revenge Esports were third with 100 points. Team Tamilas also got the highest kills with 44, and Revenge Esports followed with 40 kills.
Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:
1. TEAM TAMILAS
2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
3. REVENGE ESPORTS
4. MEGASTARS
5. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU
6. HAVOC ESPORTS
7. MARCOS GAMING
8. CELTZ
9. SYNERGE
10. NORULES XTREME
11. AES
12. ELEMENT ESPORTS
13. SWAT OFFICIAL
14. OFF GUARD
15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS
16. VSG CRAWLERS
ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals dates:
DAY 1: 30TH JUNE
DAY 2: 1ST JULY
DAY 3: 2ND JULY
ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile semifinals overall standings:
1. TEAM TAMILAS: 119 POINTS, 2 WWCD
2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 101 POINTS, 1WWCD
3. REVENGE ESPORTS: 100 POINTS
4. MEGASTARS: 99 POINTS, 1 WWCD
5. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 88 POINTS
6. HAVOC ESPORTS: 83 POINTS, 1 WWCD
7. MARCOS GAMING: 81 POINTS
8. CELTZ: 81 POINTS, 1 WWCD
9. SYNERGE: 78 POINTS, 1 WWCD
10. NORULES XTREME: 67 POINTS
11. AES: 67 POINTS
12. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 62 POINTS
13. SWAT OFFICIAL: 62 POINTS
14. OFF GUARD: 58 POINTS
15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 57 POINTS
16. VSG CRAWLERS: 51 POINTS, 1 WWCD
17. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 48 POINTS
18. ELXR ATHENA: 39 POINTS
19. ORANGE ROCK: 39 POINTS
20. TSM-ENTITY: 5 POINTS
ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.Published 27 Jun 2020, 21:01 IST