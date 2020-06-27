ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile summer season finalists and schedule

The top 16 teams proceeded to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.

Team Tamilas topped the table, followed by Optimum Esports and Revenge Esports.

ESL India PUBG Mobile - Summer Season 2020

The semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has been completed. 20 teams battled it out over eight days, playing eight matches each, and the top 16 teams proceeded to the finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event.

Team Tamilas topped the table with 119 points and 2 chicken dinners, Optimum Esports came a distant second with 101 points and Revenge Esports were third with 100 points. Team Tamilas also got the highest kills with 44, and Revenge Esports followed with 40 kills.

Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:

1. TEAM TAMILAS

2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

3. REVENGE ESPORTS

4. MEGASTARS

5. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

6. HAVOC ESPORTS

7. MARCOS GAMING

8. CELTZ

9. SYNERGE

10. NORULES XTREME

11. AES

12. ELEMENT ESPORTS

13. SWAT OFFICIAL

14. OFF GUARD

15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

16. VSG CRAWLERS

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile top ten

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals dates:

DAY 1: 30TH JUNE

DAY 2: 1ST JULY

DAY 3: 2ND JULY

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile semifinals overall standings:

1. TEAM TAMILAS: 119 POINTS, 2 WWCD

2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 101 POINTS, 1WWCD

3. REVENGE ESPORTS: 100 POINTS

4. MEGASTARS: 99 POINTS, 1 WWCD

5. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 88 POINTS

6. HAVOC ESPORTS: 83 POINTS, 1 WWCD

7. MARCOS GAMING: 81 POINTS

8. CELTZ: 81 POINTS, 1 WWCD

9. SYNERGE: 78 POINTS, 1 WWCD

10. NORULES XTREME: 67 POINTS

11. AES: 67 POINTS

12. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 62 POINTS

13. SWAT OFFICIAL: 62 POINTS

14. OFF GUARD: 58 POINTS

15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 57 POINTS

16. VSG CRAWLERS: 51 POINTS, 1 WWCD

17. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 48 POINTS

18. ELXR ATHENA: 39 POINTS

19. ORANGE ROCK: 39 POINTS

20. TSM-ENTITY: 5 POINTS

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.