ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale to be held at Mumbai; Qualified teams

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 20 Jun 2019, 17:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ESL India Premiership Summer LAN Finale 2019

The Summer Season 2019 LAN Finale of India’s longest running esports competition; the OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership will be held at the Dublin Square, Kurla West, Mumbai. The tournament will be held on 29 and 30 June and will feature a prize pool of ₹30 Lacs.

Mumbai last played host to the tournament during the Summer LAN Finale of 2018 where Team Signify, Invictus and Mukul won in Dota 2, CS: GO and Clash Royale respectively. A year has passed since then and a lot has changed. ESL India has introduced a new mobile game to the tournament which is Brawl Stars. The upcoming LAN Finale will be the first live event for the 3v3 game in India.

After months of intense battles throughout the Starter Cup, Challenger Cup and the Masters League, the top four teams/players of the Masters League table have qualified for the LAN Finale and will fly to Mumbai for the final.

The four CS: GO teams that have qualified are-

Signify Wings Entity Gaming Global Esports

The four Dota 2 teams are-

Entity Gaming Signify Reckoning Esports Global Esports

The Brawl Stars teams are-

Team 8bit 8bit Legends Lethal Cores ODA

Advertisement

And finally, the Clash Royale players are-

Devesh Navjot Saif Mabbas

The 30 lacs prize pool will be divided among the four games as follows-

CS: GO- ₹10,25,000 Dota 2- Rs. ₹12,63,000 Brawl Stars- ₹6,50,000 Clash Royale- ₹2,50,000

More information such as talent, casters and schedule have still not been revealed but we can expect them to be available in the coming days. Just like ESL India’s other competitions, the LAN Finale will also be live streamed for free on Hotstar so that players who cannot make it Mumbai can catch the excitement from the comfort of their homes.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.