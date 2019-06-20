×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale to be held at Mumbai; Qualified teams

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
5   //    20 Jun 2019, 17:37 IST
ESL India Premiership Summer LAN Finale 2019
ESL India Premiership Summer LAN Finale 2019

The Summer Season 2019 LAN Finale of India’s longest running esports competition; the OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership will be held at the Dublin Square, Kurla West, Mumbai. The tournament will be held on 29 and 30 June and will feature a prize pool of ₹30 Lacs.

Mumbai last played host to the tournament during the Summer LAN Finale of 2018 where Team Signify, Invictus and Mukul won in Dota 2, CS: GO and Clash Royale respectively. A year has passed since then and a lot has changed. ESL India has introduced a new mobile game to the tournament which is Brawl Stars. The upcoming LAN Finale will be the first live event for the 3v3 game in India.

After months of intense battles throughout the Starter Cup, Challenger Cup and the Masters League, the top four teams/players of the Masters League table have qualified for the LAN Finale and will fly to Mumbai for the final.

The four CS: GO teams that have qualified are-

  1. Signify
  2. Wings
  3. Entity Gaming
  4. Global Esports

The four Dota 2 teams are-

  1. Entity Gaming
  2. Signify
  3. Reckoning Esports
  4. Global Esports

The Brawl Stars teams are-

  1. Team 8bit
  2. 8bit Legends
  3. Lethal Cores
  4. ODA
Advertisement

And finally, the Clash Royale players are-

  1. Devesh
  2. Navjot
  3. Saif
  4. Mabbas

The 30 lacs prize pool will be divided among the four games as follows-

  1. CS: GO- ₹10,25,000
  2. Dota 2- Rs. ₹12,63,000
  3. Brawl Stars- ₹6,50,000
  4. Clash Royale- ₹2,50,000

More information such as talent, casters and schedule have still not been revealed but we can expect them to be available in the coming days. Just like ESL India’s other competitions, the LAN Finale will also be live streamed for free on Hotstar so that players who cannot make it Mumbai can catch the excitement from the comfort of their homes.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Tags:
ESL India Premiership Dota 2 Masters League 2019
Advertisement
ESL India: Masters League 2019 Points Table Round-off; ESL India Premiership  
RELATED STORY
"We hope to put in a memorable performance at Masters League 2019 for our fans" - Leo, Reckoning Esports
RELATED STORY
ESL India: 8BIT Legends thumps Tom Esports 3-0 in Brawl Stars ESL India Premiership Master League 2019
RELATED STORY
ESL India: HOA wins against Go Figure in the Masters League 2019
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Mabbas overcomes Jin Kazama to Register his 3rd Win | Clash Royale
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Team 8BIT Consolidate their Position at top of the League 
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Mabbas Wins a Thrilling Encounter against Navjot 
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Team JHS and Mammoth Gaming Play Out A Nail Biting Draw
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Unknown Cartels Finally Registered their First Win in the Masters League 2019
RELATED STORY
ESL India: 8Bit Legends Climbs to Second Spot after Defeating Team ODA in the Masters League 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us