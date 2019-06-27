×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ESL India: Travis "Castaway" Waters Talks About Team's Preparation for LAN Finals, Toughest Opponent & Much More

Mayank Vora
ANALYST
Feature
13   //    27 Jun 2019, 13:42 IST

Entity Gaming (Image courtesy: Entity Gaming Facebook)
Entity Gaming (Image courtesy: Entity Gaming Facebook)

In the ESL India Premiership Masters League 2019, Entity Gaming topped the points table with 6 wins. They have stormed into the LAN finals as one of the strong contenders to win the LAN Finals.

Entity Gaming Player Roster:

Entity Gaming has a talented pool of Dota 2 players. The current roster includes:

As they prepare for the finals, Sportskeeda had a one-on-one interaction with Travis "Castaway" Waters. Here is the full interview:


Travis
Travis "Castaway" Waters

Q1) What is the team's daily routine like?

A) The daily routine is simple, wake up early, eat, freshen up and then proceed to play some solo ranked matchmaking. After everyone is warmed up the daily scrims commence. After scrims, we analyze our replays and such.


Q2) Having qualified for the ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN finals, how have been the preparation been? Is there any pressure on winning the championship?

A) The preparation has been good throughout, everyone has improved individually as well as working together collectively. There is a certain amount of pressure but we have worked hard to deal with it.

Advertisement

Q3) According to you, which is the toughest team to face in ESL India Premiership?

A) The toughest team would have to be Global Esports for us, as they were the only team that we had lost to recently.


Q4) What are the other activities you do to relax and go away from Dota 2? 

A) Everyone enjoys watching streams, working out and sightseeing in Mumbai.


Q5) What is the major difference in Indian Dota 2 players and foreign Dota 2 players? 

A) Indian Dota 2 players lack exposure to the professional scene whereas foreign players have a lot more experience. Thanks to Entity for tackling this issue.

Tags:
ESL India Premiership Entity Gaming Travis Waters Dota 2
Advertisement
ESL India Premiership Returns to Mumbai For The LAN Finale 
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Top 5 Indian CS:GO Players To Watch Out For in Summer Season 2019 LAN Finals
RELATED STORY
ESL India: A Sneak Peak into Global Esports' Dota 2 Team
RELATED STORY
ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale to be held at Mumbai; Qualified teams
RELATED STORY
ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Final Prize Pool Revealed; Who Will Earn How much?
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Global Esports Finally Booked Their Spot in the LAN Finals after Defeating Team JHS 
RELATED STORY
ESL India: "I am confident we can beat any of the other teams" dayV1D, Head Coach, Global Esports
RELATED STORY
"We hope to put in a memorable performance at Masters League 2019 for our fans" - Leo, Reckoning Esports
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Masters League 2019 Points Table Round-off; ESL India Premiership  
RELATED STORY
ESL India: Mabbas claims his 4th Win in Clash Royale's Masters League 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us