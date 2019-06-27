ESL India: Travis "Castaway" Waters Talks About Team's Preparation for LAN Finals, Toughest Opponent & Much More

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 27 Jun 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Entity Gaming (Image courtesy: Entity Gaming Facebook)

In the ESL India Premiership Masters League 2019, Entity Gaming topped the points table with 6 wins. They have stormed into the LAN finals as one of the strong contenders to win the LAN Finals.

Entity Gaming Player Roster:

Entity Gaming has a talented pool of Dota 2 players. The current roster includes:

As they prepare for the finals, Sportskeeda had a one-on-one interaction with Travis "Castaway" Waters. Here is the full interview:

Travis "Castaway" Waters

Q1) What is the team's daily routine like?

A) The daily routine is simple, wake up early, eat, freshen up and then proceed to play some solo ranked matchmaking. After everyone is warmed up the daily scrims commence. After scrims, we analyze our replays and such.

Q2) Having qualified for the ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN finals, how have been the preparation been? Is there any pressure on winning the championship?

A) The preparation has been good throughout, everyone has improved individually as well as working together collectively. There is a certain amount of pressure but we have worked hard to deal with it.

Advertisement

Q3) According to you, which is the toughest team to face in ESL India Premiership?

A) The toughest team would have to be Global Esports for us, as they were the only team that we had lost to recently.

Q4) What are the other activities you do to relax and go away from Dota 2?

A) Everyone enjoys watching streams, working out and sightseeing in Mumbai.

Q5) What is the major difference in Indian Dota 2 players and foreign Dota 2 players?

A) Indian Dota 2 players lack exposure to the professional scene whereas foreign players have a lot more experience. Thanks to Entity for tackling this issue.