Esports & Gaming

Esports Awards 2023: All winners across every category

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 01, 2023 08:46 GMT
Esports Awards 2023 winners
Esports Awards 2023 winners (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2023 took place on November 30 at Zouk in Las Vegas. The occasion celebrated the hard work and excellence of those involved with the esports gaming industry over the past year. The awards involved comprise a large variety of categories, including content creator, personality, streamer, and game of the year in esports.

Check out below to learn all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2023.

Esports Awards 2023 winners and nominees in all categories

Valorant secured the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang snagged the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award. There are plenty of categories to peruse, so let's find out who the winners were at Esports Awards 2023.

Esports Game of the Year

Winner: VALORANT

  • League of Legends
  • CS:GO
  • Rocket League
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • PUBG MOBILE
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

  • PUBG MOBILE

  • Brawl Stars
  • Arena of Valor
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Freefire
  • Honor of Kings
  • Clash of Clans / Clash Royale
  • Pokemon Unite

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Winner: S8ul Esports

  • Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

  • LOUD
  • Seth “Scump” Abner
  • theScore esports
  • Tribo Gaules
  • Andrew “Judo Sloth”
  • One True King OTK
  • Last Free nation
  • Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Esports Personality of the Year

Winner: Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

  • Seth “Scump” Abner

  • Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren
  • Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
  • Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr
  • Bruno “Nobru” Goes
  • Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez
  • Naman “Mortal” Mathur
  • Victor “Coringa” Augusto

Streamer of the Year

Winner: Samy “Riversgg” Rivera

  • Ibai Llanos

  • Félix “XQC” Lengyel
  • Kai Cenat
  • Tarik Celik
  • Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
  • Blaire “QTCinderella”
  • Seth “Scump” Abner
  • Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho
  • Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Winner: Gucci

  • Red Bull

  • Logitech G
  • Monster
  • Prime Gaming
  • Gillette
  • Intel
  • Chipotle
  • State Farm

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: Esports Charts

  • Liquipedia

  • Dexerto
  • Esports Insider
  • HLTV
  • Dot Esports
  • Sports Business Journal

Esports Hardware Piece of the Year

Winner: Stream Deck MK.2

  • AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X

  • Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED
  • Asus ROG Ally
  • Higround Keyboard
  • Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
  • Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex
  • SteelSeries Nova Pro

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

  • Moonton
  • Supercell
  • The Pokémon Company
  • Valve
  • Psyonix
  • EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Winner: Prodigy Agency

  • Character Select Agency

  • ESG Law
  • GRID
  • Evolved Talent Agency
  • Esports Engine
  • OP.GG
  • Paper Crowns
  • Bad Moon Talent
  • New LVL Recruiting

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Winner: ESL FACEIT Group

  • EFG

  • Esports Engine
  • Riot Games
  • Blast
  • Psyonix

Esports Content of the Year

Winner: Faker: A decade of greatness

  • GG Legends (Gucci)

  • JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer
  • RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)
  • Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA
  • The Breakdown (Scump)
  • Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)
  • Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G
  • FURIA: Behind the Game
  • Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Winner: Akemikun

  • Larissa Rochefort

  • LittleJem
  • Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • Annjelife
  • Inaste
  • AkemikunCosplay
  • Bec of Hearts

Esports Creative of the Year

Winner: Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz

  • Ovilee May

  • SesoHQ
  • Kvindsgn
  • Thorsten Denk
  • Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao
  • Sydneycreates

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Winner: Paper Crowns

  • LOUD

  • Team Vitality
  • G2 Esports
  • Sentinels
  • Team Liquid
  • North Studio
  • Flyquest
  • NMBRS Studio

Esports Team of the Year

Winner: T1 (League of Legends)

  • Team Vitality - CS:GO
  • Team Vitality - Rocket League
  • Fnatic - VALORANT
  • Evil Geniuses - VALORANT
  • New York Subliners - Call of Duty
  • JD Gaming - League of Legends
  • w7m Esports - Rainbow Six Siege
  • Echo - ML:BB
  • Gaimin Gladiators - DOTA
  • TSM - Apex Legends

Esports Organisation of the Year

Winner: Team Vitality

  • LOUD
  • Team Liquid
  • G2 Esports
  • Gen.G Esports
  • Karmine Corp
  • Moist Esports
  • 100 Thieves
  • Optic Gaming
  • NAVI
  • NRG

Esports Coach of the Year

Winner: Christine “Potter” Chi

  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
  • Victor “Ferra” Francal
  • Ehsan “DREAL” Javed
  • Igor “igoorctg” Santos
  • Renzo “Renzo” Oemrawsingh
  • Jan “Swani” Müller
  • Aske “Cy-” Larsen
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Max “Demon1” Mazanov

  • Alexis “Zen” Bernier
  • Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst
  • Kim “D0NGHAK” Min-sung
  • Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan
  • Anders “Vejrgang” Vejrgang
  • Martin “Yike” Sundelin

Esports PC Player of the Year

Winner: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

  • Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
  • Cho “Maru” Seong-ju
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
  • Quinn “Quinn” Callahan
  • Nemanja “Hunter” Kovač
  • Zhuo “Knight” Ding
  • Emir “Alfajer” Beder
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
  • Jung “Chovy” Ji-hun

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Winner: Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

  • Alexis “Zen” Bernier
  • Zain “Zain” Naghmi
  • Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley
  • Mashita “acola” Hayato
  • Amjad “AngryBird” Al-Shalabi
  • Finlay “Rise” Ferguson
  • Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton
  • Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Winner: Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek

  • Frederic “Bennyqt” Gonzales
  • Gaku “Gaku” Mukai
  • Erik “Joker” Granström
  • Burenbayar “TOP” Altangerel
  • Tensai “Tensai”
  • Peng “Fly” Yunfei

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Winner: Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin

  • Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont
  • Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson
  • John “JohnnyBoi_i” MacDonald
  • Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy
  • Thomas “Chance” Ashworth
  • Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas
  • Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić
  • Chad “Spunj” Burchill
  • Michael “Hypoc” Robins

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Winner: Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz

  • Tyler “Tbates” Bates
  • Barento “Raz” Mohammed
  • Alyssa “Allycxt” Parker
  • Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler
  • Mira “Ephey” Riad
  • Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg
  • Kale “Genome” Morton
  • Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez

Esports Host of the Year

Winner: Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons

  • Alex “GoldenBoy” Mendez
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Freya “Freya” Spiers
  • Sean “Stax” Stackhouse
  • Yinsu “Yinsu” Collins
  • Chris Puckett
  • Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Ana Xisdê
  • James “Dash” Patterson

Esports Play-by-Play Caster of the Year

Winner: Mitch “Uber” Leslie

  • Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Brennon “Bren” Hook
  • Mark “Onset” Hatcher
  • Conner “Scrawny” Girvan
  • Brandon Smith
  • Callum “Shogun” Keir
  • Clayton “Captain Flowers” Raines
  • Bruno “BrunoClash” Veiga Lopes
  • Miles Ross
  • Lauren “Pansy” Scott

Esports Journalist of the Year

Winner: Richard Lewis

  • Dominic Sacco
  • Kevin Hitt
  • Alexander Lee
  • James Fudge
  • Mikhail Klimentov
  • Antonio Yuste
  • Cecilia D'Anastasio
  • Alejandro Gomis

Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement

Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement includes Michael O'Dell, Victor Goossens, Shane Hendrixson, Manuel Schenkhuizen, Lee Young Ho, Marc Merrill, Ian Porter, and Chris Puckett.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...