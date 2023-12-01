Esports Awards 2023: All winners across every category

The Esports Awards 2023 took place on November 30 at Zouk in Las Vegas. The occasion celebrated the hard work and excellence of those involved with the esports gaming industry over the past year. The awards involved comprise a large variety of categories, including content creator, personality, streamer, and game of the year in esports.

Check out below to learn all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2023.

Esports Awards 2023 winners and nominees in all categories

Valorant secured the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang snagged the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award. There are plenty of categories to peruse, so let's find out who the winners were at Esports Awards 2023.

Esports Game of the Year

Expand Tweet

Winner: VALORANT

League of Legends

CS:GO

Rocket League

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG MOBILE

Dota 2

Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG MOBILE

Brawl Stars

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty: Mobile

Freefire

Honor of Kings

Clash of Clans / Clash Royale

Pokemon Unite

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Winner: S8ul Esports

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

LOUD

Seth “Scump” Abner

theScore esports

Tribo Gaules

Andrew “Judo Sloth”

One True King OTK

Last Free nation

Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Esports Personality of the Year

Expand Tweet

Winner: Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Seth “Scump” Abner

Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez

Naman “Mortal” Mathur

Victor “Coringa” Augusto

Streamer of the Year

Winner: Samy “Riversgg” Rivera

Ibai Llanos

Félix “XQC” Lengyel

Kai Cenat

Tarik Celik

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Blaire “QTCinderella”

Seth “Scump” Abner

Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho

Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Expand Tweet

Winner: Gucci

Red Bull

Logitech G

Monster

Prime Gaming

Gillette

Intel

Chipotle

State Farm

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: Esports Charts

Liquipedia

Dexerto

Esports Insider

HLTV

Dot Esports

Sports Business Journal

Esports Hardware Piece of the Year

Winner: Stream Deck MK.2

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X

Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED

Asus ROG Ally

Higround Keyboard

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Corsair Xeneon Flex

SteelSeries Nova Pro

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

Moonton

Supercell

The Pokémon Company

Valve

Psyonix

EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Winner: Prodigy Agency

Character Select Agency

ESG Law

GRID

Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Engine

OP.GG

Paper Crowns

Bad Moon Talent

New LVL Recruiting

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Winner: ESL FACEIT Group

EFG

Esports Engine

Riot Games

Blast

Psyonix

Esports Content of the Year

Winner: Faker: A decade of greatness

GG Legends (Gucci)

JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer

RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)

Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA

The Breakdown (Scump)

Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)

Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G

FURIA: Behind the Game

Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Winner: Akemikun

Larissa Rochefort

LittleJem

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Annjelife

Inaste

AkemikunCosplay

Bec of Hearts

Esports Creative of the Year

Winner: Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz

Ovilee May

SesoHQ

Kvindsgn

Thorsten Denk

Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao

Sydneycreates

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Winner: Paper Crowns

LOUD

Team Vitality

G2 Esports

Sentinels

Team Liquid

North Studio

Flyquest

NMBRS Studio

Esports Team of the Year

Winner: T1 (League of Legends)

Team Vitality - CS:GO

Team Vitality - Rocket League

Fnatic - VALORANT

Evil Geniuses - VALORANT

New York Subliners - Call of Duty

JD Gaming - League of Legends

w7m Esports - Rainbow Six Siege

Echo - ML:BB

Gaimin Gladiators - DOTA

TSM - Apex Legends

Esports Organisation of the Year

Expand Tweet

Winner: Team Vitality

LOUD

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Gen.G Esports

Karmine Corp

Moist Esports

100 Thieves

Optic Gaming

NAVI

NRG

Esports Coach of the Year

Winner: Christine “Potter” Chi

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Victor “Ferra” Francal

Ehsan “DREAL” Javed

Igor “igoorctg” Santos

Renzo “Renzo” Oemrawsingh

Jan “Swani” Müller

Aske “Cy-” Larsen

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Alexis “Zen” Bernier

Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst

Kim “D0NGHAK” Min-sung

Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan

Anders “Vejrgang” Vejrgang

Martin “Yike” Sundelin

Esports PC Player of the Year

Winner: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Cho “Maru” Seong-ju

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan

Nemanja “Hunter” Kovač

Zhuo “Knight” Ding

Emir “Alfajer” Beder

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Jung “Chovy” Ji-hun

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Winner: Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

Alexis “Zen” Bernier

Zain “Zain” Naghmi

Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley

Mashita “acola” Hayato

Amjad “AngryBird” Al-Shalabi

Finlay “Rise” Ferguson

Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Winner: Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek

Frederic “Bennyqt” Gonzales

Gaku “Gaku” Mukai

Erik “Joker” Granström

Burenbayar “TOP” Altangerel

Tensai “Tensai”

Peng “Fly” Yunfei

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Winner: Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin

Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont

Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson

John “JohnnyBoi_i” MacDonald

Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy

Thomas “Chance” Ashworth

Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas

Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić

Chad “Spunj” Burchill

Michael “Hypoc” Robins

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Winner: Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz

Tyler “Tbates” Bates

Barento “Raz” Mohammed

Alyssa “Allycxt” Parker

Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler

Mira “Ephey” Riad

Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg

Kale “Genome” Morton

Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez

Esports Host of the Year

Winner: Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons

Alex “GoldenBoy” Mendez

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Freya “Freya” Spiers

Sean “Stax” Stackhouse

Yinsu “Yinsu” Collins

Chris Puckett

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Lottie Van-Praag

Ana Xisdê

James “Dash” Patterson

Esports Play-by-Play Caster of the Year

Winner: Mitch “Uber” Leslie

Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Brennon “Bren” Hook

Mark “Onset” Hatcher

Conner “Scrawny” Girvan

Brandon Smith

Callum “Shogun” Keir

Clayton “Captain Flowers” Raines

Bruno “BrunoClash” Veiga Lopes

Miles Ross

Lauren “Pansy” Scott

Esports Journalist of the Year

Winner: Richard Lewis

Dominic Sacco

Kevin Hitt

Alexander Lee

James Fudge

Mikhail Klimentov

Antonio Yuste

Cecilia D'Anastasio

Alejandro Gomis

Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement

Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement includes Michael O'Dell, Victor Goossens, Shane Hendrixson, Manuel Schenkhuizen, Lee Young Ho, Marc Merrill, Ian Porter, and Chris Puckett.