Esports Awards 2023: All winners across every category

The Esports Awards 2023 took place on November 30 at Zouk in Las Vegas. The occasion celebrated the hard work and excellence of those involved with the esports gaming industry over the past year. The awards involved comprise a large variety of categories, including content creator, personality, streamer, and game of the year in esports.
Check out below to learn all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2023.
Esports Awards 2023 winners and nominees in all categories
Valorant secured the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang snagged the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award. There are plenty of categories to peruse, so let's find out who the winners were at Esports Awards 2023.
Esports Game of the Year
Winner: VALORANT
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- PUBG MOBILE
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon
Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
PUBG MOBILE
- Brawl Stars
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Freefire
- Honor of Kings
- Clash of Clans / Clash Royale
- Pokemon Unite
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Winner: S8ul Esports
Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma
- LOUD
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- theScore esports
- Tribo Gaules
- Andrew “Judo Sloth”
- One True King OTK
- Last Free nation
- Christian “IWDominate” Rivera
Esports Personality of the Year
Winner: Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang
Seth “Scump” Abner
- Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez
- Naman “Mortal” Mathur
- Victor “Coringa” Augusto
Streamer of the Year
Winner: Samy “Riversgg” Rivera
Ibai Llanos
- Félix “XQC” Lengyel
- Kai Cenat
- Tarik Celik
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Blaire “QTCinderella”
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho
- Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Winner: Gucci
Red Bull
- Logitech G
- Monster
- Prime Gaming
- Gillette
- Intel
- Chipotle
- State Farm
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
Winner: Esports Charts
Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
- HLTV
- Dot Esports
- Sports Business Journal
Esports Hardware Piece of the Year
Winner: Stream Deck MK.2
AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X
- Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED
- Asus ROG Ally
- Higround Keyboard
- Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
- Corsair Xeneon Flex
- SteelSeries Nova Pro
Esports Publisher of the Year
Winner: Riot Games
- Moonton
- Supercell
- The Pokémon Company
- Valve
- Psyonix
- EA
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Winner: Prodigy Agency
Character Select Agency
- ESG Law
- GRID
- Evolved Talent Agency
- Esports Engine
- OP.GG
- Paper Crowns
- Bad Moon Talent
- New LVL Recruiting
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
Winner: ESL FACEIT Group
EFG
- Esports Engine
- Riot Games
- Blast
- Psyonix
Esports Content of the Year
Winner: Faker: A decade of greatness
GG Legends (Gucci)
- JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer
- RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)
- Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA
- The Breakdown (Scump)
- Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)
- Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G
- FURIA: Behind the Game
- Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid
Esports Cosplay of the Year
Winner: Akemikun
Larissa Rochefort
- LittleJem
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Annjelife
- Inaste
- AkemikunCosplay
- Bec of Hearts
Esports Creative of the Year
Winner: Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz
Ovilee May
- SesoHQ
- Kvindsgn
- Thorsten Denk
- Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao
- Sydneycreates
Esports Creative Team of the Year
Winner: Paper Crowns
LOUD
- Team Vitality
- G2 Esports
- Sentinels
- Team Liquid
- North Studio
- Flyquest
- NMBRS Studio
Esports Team of the Year
Winner: T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality - CS:GO
- Team Vitality - Rocket League
- Fnatic - VALORANT
- Evil Geniuses - VALORANT
- New York Subliners - Call of Duty
- JD Gaming - League of Legends
- w7m Esports - Rainbow Six Siege
- Echo - ML:BB
- Gaimin Gladiators - DOTA
- TSM - Apex Legends
Esports Organisation of the Year
Winner: Team Vitality
- LOUD
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- Gen.G Esports
- Karmine Corp
- Moist Esports
- 100 Thieves
- Optic Gaming
- NAVI
- NRG
Esports Coach of the Year
Winner: Christine “Potter” Chi
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
- Victor “Ferra” Francal
- Ehsan “DREAL” Javed
- Igor “igoorctg” Santos
- Renzo “Renzo” Oemrawsingh
- Jan “Swani” Müller
- Aske “Cy-” Larsen
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
Winner: Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier
- Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst
- Kim “D0NGHAK” Min-sung
- Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan
- Anders “Vejrgang” Vejrgang
- Martin “Yike” Sundelin
Esports PC Player of the Year
Winner: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Cho “Maru” Seong-ju
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Quinn “Quinn” Callahan
- Nemanja “Hunter” Kovač
- Zhuo “Knight” Ding
- Emir “Alfajer” Beder
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
- Jung “Chovy” Ji-hun
Esports Controller Player of the Year
Winner: Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier
- Zain “Zain” Naghmi
- Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley
- Mashita “acola” Hayato
- Amjad “AngryBird” Al-Shalabi
- Finlay “Rise” Ferguson
- Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton
- Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
Winner: Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarek
- Frederic “Bennyqt” Gonzales
- Gaku “Gaku” Mukai
- Erik “Joker” Granström
- Burenbayar “TOP” Altangerel
- Tensai “Tensai”
- Peng “Fly” Yunfei
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
Winner: Dan “Gaskin” Gaskin
- Marc “Caedrel” Robert Lamont
- Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” MacDonald
- Mohan “Launders” Govindasamy
- Thomas “Chance” Ashworth
- Ioannis “Fogged” Loucas
- Dominik “Lacoste” Stipić
- Chad “Spunj” Burchill
- Michael “Hypoc” Robins
Esports Desk Analyst of the Year
Winner: Mimi “aEvilCat” Wermcrantz
- Tyler “Tbates” Bates
- Barento “Raz” Mohammed
- Alyssa “Allycxt” Parker
- Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler
- Mira “Ephey” Riad
- Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg
- Kale “Genome” Morton
- Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez
Esports Host of the Year
Winner: Caleb “WavePunk” Simmons
- Alex “GoldenBoy” Mendez
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Freya “Freya” Spiers
- Sean “Stax” Stackhouse
- Yinsu “Yinsu” Collins
- Chris Puckett
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Ana Xisdê
- James “Dash” Patterson
Esports Play-by-Play Caster of the Year
Winner: Mitch “Uber” Leslie
- Steven "Tasty Steve" Scott
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Brennon “Bren” Hook
- Mark “Onset” Hatcher
- Conner “Scrawny” Girvan
- Brandon Smith
- Callum “Shogun” Keir
- Clayton “Captain Flowers” Raines
- Bruno “BrunoClash” Veiga Lopes
- Miles Ross
- Lauren “Pansy” Scott
Esports Journalist of the Year
Winner: Richard Lewis
- Dominic Sacco
- Kevin Hitt
- Alexander Lee
- James Fudge
- Mikhail Klimentov
- Antonio Yuste
- Cecilia D'Anastasio
- Alejandro Gomis
Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement
Esports Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement includes Michael O'Dell, Victor Goossens, Shane Hendrixson, Manuel Schenkhuizen, Lee Young Ho, Marc Merrill, Ian Porter, and Chris Puckett.