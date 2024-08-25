Esports Awards 2024: All winners across every category

By Ajitesh Rawat
Modified Aug 25, 2024 00:57 GMT
Esports Awards 2024
Esports Awards 2024 winners (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2024 took place on August 24 in Riyadh in collaboration with Esports World Cup. This occasion was the first following the collaboration between the two. It was marked with a lot of controversy at the start as many panelists resigned following the collaboration. However, the event continues to celebrate the evolving esports scene and the people associated with it.

This article will cover all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2024 held in Riyadh.

Esports Awards 2024 winners and nominees in all categories

Valorant won the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang was crowned Esports Mobile Game of the Year. There are plenty more winners to know about. Let's find out all the winners and nominees at the Esports Awards 2024.

also-read-trending Trending

Streamer of the Year

Winner: Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino

  • Nicholas 'Jynxzi' Stewart
  • Kai Cenat
  • Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos
  • Cody 'Clix' Conrod
  • Darren 'IShowSpeed' Watkins Jr.
  • Case 'Caseoh' Baker
  • Félix 'xQc' Lengyel
  • Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont
  • Victor 'Coringa' Augusto
  • Alexandre 'Gaules' Chiqueta
  • Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino

Also Read: Samantha Rivers wins Streamer of the Year Award at the Esports Awards 2024

Esports Personality of the Year

Winner: Seth 'Scump' Abner

  • Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang
  • Tarik 'Tarik' Çelik
  • Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag
  • Seth 'Scump' Abner
  • Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos
  • James Banks
  • Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont
  • Naman 'MortaL' Sandeep Mathur
  • Bruno 'Nobru' Goes

Esports Content Group of the Year

Winner: S8UL Esports

  • G2 Esports
  • Offline TV
  • Karmine Corp
  • Sentinels
  • Fnatic
  • T1
  • S8UL Esports

Esports Game of the Year

Winner: Valorant

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Valorant
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Dota 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • PUBG Mobile

Mobile Esports Game of the Year

Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Brawl Stars
  • Honor of Kings
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Clash Royale
  • Free Fire
  • Pokemon UNITE

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: Liquipedia

  • Liquipedia
  • Esports Charts
  • Dexerto
  • HLTV
  • Dot Esports
  • Sports Business Journal
  • Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

  • Riot Games
  • Valve
  • Epic Games
  • Microsoft Gaming
  • Ubisoft
  • Capcom
  • Electronic Arts
  • Moonton

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Winner: Red Bull

  • Red Bull
  • Intel
  • Logitech G
  • Mastercard
  • Razer
  • Lenovo
  • AT&T
  • Adidas

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Winner: Team Liquid

  • ESL FACEIT Group
  • Riot Games
  • BLAST
  • 100 Thieves
  • FlyQuest
  • LOUD
  • NRG/Full Squad Gaming
  • Sentinels
  • Team Liquid
  • Team ty
  • G2 Esports

Esports Content of the Year

Winner: League of Legends - GODS ft. NewJeans

  • GODS ft. NewJeans Worlds 2023 Anthem – League of Legends
  • Think Like A Pro VALORANT Duelist | Know Your Role
  • G2 Esports x Mastercard: Mastercard Gamer Academy Educational Content Series
  • Manners maketh man | T1 x Ralph Lauren
  • TEAM LIQUID x AURA & ECHO || HELLO INDONESIA & THE PHILIPPINES
  • The 3 prodigies of Rocket League | Worlds 2023 documentary

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)

  • Danil 'donk' Kryshkovets (Team Spirit)
  • Cauan 'cauanzin' Pereira (LOUD)
  • Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)
  • Han 'SangJoon' Sang-jun (REJECT WINNITY)
  • Pedro 'swiftt' Gomes (Ninjas in Pajamas)
  • Daniel 'Daniel' Piecenski (G2 Stride)
  • Wang 'UMA' Yuan-hao (Street Fighter player)
  • Rayan 'Sniper' Shoura (100 Thieves)

Esports Analyst of the Year

Winner: Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche

  • Emily Rand
  • Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
  • Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
  • Tyler 'Tbates' Bates
  • Mathieu 'Maniac' Quiquerez
  • Kevin 'Purge' Godec
  • The7WorldsGaming
  • Léo 'Alphama' Robine

Esports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement

Jens Hilgers was granted the Lifetime Achievement awards at Esports Awards 2024 for his work with ESL and G2. Furthermore, Teamfight Tactics won the Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year award. With phase one of the Esports Awards 2024 complete in Riyadh, the second phase will move to London.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda; we will update the list of winners when they are announced.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी