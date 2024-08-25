Esports Awards 2024: All winners across every category

The Esports Awards 2024 took place on August 24 in Riyadh in collaboration with Esports World Cup. This occasion was the first following the collaboration between the two. It was marked with a lot of controversy at the start as many panelists resigned following the collaboration. However, the event continues to celebrate the evolving esports scene and the people associated with it.

This article will cover all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2024 held in Riyadh.

Esports Awards 2024 winners and nominees in all categories

Valorant won the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang was crowned Esports Mobile Game of the Year. There are plenty more winners to know about. Let's find out all the winners and nominees at the Esports Awards 2024.

Streamer of the Year

Winner: Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino

Nicholas 'Jynxzi' Stewart

Kai Cenat

Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos

Cody 'Clix' Conrod

Darren 'IShowSpeed' Watkins Jr.

Case 'Caseoh' Baker

Félix 'xQc' Lengyel

Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont

Victor 'Coringa' Augusto

Alexandre 'Gaules' Chiqueta

Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino

Esports Personality of the Year

Winner: Seth 'Scump' Abner

Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang

Tarik 'Tarik' Çelik

Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag

Seth 'Scump' Abner

Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos

James Banks

Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont

Naman 'MortaL' Sandeep Mathur

Bruno 'Nobru' Goes

Esports Content Group of the Year

Winner: S8UL Esports

G2 Esports

Offline TV

Karmine Corp

Sentinels

Fnatic

T1

S8UL Esports

Esports Game of the Year

Winner: Valorant

Counter-Strike 2

Valorant

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Dota 2

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

PUBG Mobile

Mobile Esports Game of the Year

Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Brawl Stars

Honor of Kings

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash Royale

Free Fire

Pokemon UNITE

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: Liquipedia

Liquipedia

Esports Charts

Dexerto

HLTV

Dot Esports

Sports Business Journal

Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

Riot Games

Valve

Epic Games

Microsoft Gaming

Ubisoft

Capcom

Electronic Arts

Moonton

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Winner: Red Bull

Red Bull

Intel

Logitech G

Mastercard

Razer

Lenovo

AT&T

Adidas

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Winner: Team Liquid

ESL FACEIT Group

Riot Games

BLAST

100 Thieves

FlyQuest

LOUD

NRG/Full Squad Gaming

Sentinels

Team Liquid

Team ty

G2 Esports

Esports Content of the Year

Winner: League of Legends - GODS ft. NewJeans

GODS ft. NewJeans Worlds 2023 Anthem – League of Legends

Think Like A Pro VALORANT Duelist | Know Your Role

G2 Esports x Mastercard: Mastercard Gamer Academy Educational Content Series

Manners maketh man | T1 x Ralph Lauren

TEAM LIQUID x AURA & ECHO || HELLO INDONESIA & THE PHILIPPINES

The 3 prodigies of Rocket League | Worlds 2023 documentary

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Winner: Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)

Danil 'donk' Kryshkovets (Team Spirit)

Cauan 'cauanzin' Pereira (LOUD)

Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)

Han 'SangJoon' Sang-jun (REJECT WINNITY)

Pedro 'swiftt' Gomes (Ninjas in Pajamas)

Daniel 'Daniel' Piecenski (G2 Stride)

Wang 'UMA' Yuan-hao (Street Fighter player)

Rayan 'Sniper' Shoura (100 Thieves)

Esports Analyst of the Year

Winner: Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche

Emily Rand

Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz

Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche

Tyler 'Tbates' Bates

Mathieu 'Maniac' Quiquerez

Kevin 'Purge' Godec

The7WorldsGaming

Léo 'Alphama' Robine

Esports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement

Jens Hilgers was granted the Lifetime Achievement awards at Esports Awards 2024 for his work with ESL and G2. Furthermore, Teamfight Tactics won the Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year award. With phase one of the Esports Awards 2024 complete in Riyadh, the second phase will move to London.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda; we will update the list of winners when they are announced.

