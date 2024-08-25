Esports Awards 2024: All winners across every category

The Esports Awards 2024 took place on August 24 in Riyadh in collaboration with Esports World Cup. This occasion was the first following the collaboration between the two. It was marked with a lot of controversy at the start as many panelists resigned following the collaboration. However, the event continues to celebrate the evolving esports scene and the people associated with it.
This article will cover all the winners and nominations for this year's Esports Awards 2024 held in Riyadh.
Esports Awards 2024 winners and nominees in all categories
Valorant won the coveted Esports Game of the Year award, while Mobile Legends: Bang Bang was crowned Esports Mobile Game of the Year. There are plenty more winners to know about. Let's find out all the winners and nominees at the Esports Awards 2024.
Streamer of the Year
Winner: Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino
- Nicholas 'Jynxzi' Stewart
- Kai Cenat
- Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos
- Cody 'Clix' Conrod
- Darren 'IShowSpeed' Watkins Jr.
- Case 'Caseoh' Baker
- Félix 'xQc' Lengyel
- Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont
- Victor 'Coringa' Augusto
- Alexandre 'Gaules' Chiqueta
- Samantha 'Rivers' Rivera Trevino
Esports Personality of the Year
Winner: Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Jeremy 'DisguisedToast' Wang
- Tarik 'Tarik' Çelik
- Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Ibai 'Ibai' Llanos
- James Banks
- Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont
- Naman 'MortaL' Sandeep Mathur
- Bruno 'Nobru' Goes
Esports Content Group of the Year
Winner: S8UL Esports
- G2 Esports
- Offline TV
- Karmine Corp
- Sentinels
- Fnatic
- T1
- S8UL Esports
Esports Game of the Year
Winner: Valorant
- Counter-Strike 2
- Valorant
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Dota 2
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- PUBG Mobile
Mobile Esports Game of the Year
Winner: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Brawl Stars
- Honor of Kings
- PUBG Mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Clash Royale
- Free Fire
- Pokemon UNITE
Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Year
Winner: Liquipedia
- Liquipedia
- Esports Charts
- Dexerto
- HLTV
- Dot Esports
- Sports Business Journal
- Esports Insider
Esports Publisher of the Year
Winner: Riot Games
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Epic Games
- Microsoft Gaming
- Ubisoft
- Capcom
- Electronic Arts
- Moonton
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Winner: Red Bull
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Logitech G
- Mastercard
- Razer
- Lenovo
- AT&T
- Adidas
Esports Creative Team of the Year
Winner: Team Liquid
- ESL FACEIT Group
- Riot Games
- BLAST
- 100 Thieves
- FlyQuest
- LOUD
- NRG/Full Squad Gaming
- Sentinels
- Team Liquid
- Team ty
- G2 Esports
Esports Content of the Year
Winner: League of Legends - GODS ft. NewJeans
- GODS ft. NewJeans Worlds 2023 Anthem – League of Legends
- Think Like A Pro VALORANT Duelist | Know Your Role
- G2 Esports x Mastercard: Mastercard Gamer Academy Educational Content Series
- Manners maketh man | T1 x Ralph Lauren
- TEAM LIQUID x AURA & ECHO || HELLO INDONESIA & THE PHILIPPINES
- The 3 prodigies of Rocket League | Worlds 2023 documentary
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
Winner: Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)
- Danil 'donk' Kryshkovets (Team Spirit)
- Cauan 'cauanzin' Pereira (LOUD)
- Stanislav 'Malr1ne' Potorak (Team Falcons)
- Han 'SangJoon' Sang-jun (REJECT WINNITY)
- Pedro 'swiftt' Gomes (Ninjas in Pajamas)
- Daniel 'Daniel' Piecenski (G2 Stride)
- Wang 'UMA' Yuan-hao (Street Fighter player)
- Rayan 'Sniper' Shoura (100 Thieves)
Esports Analyst of the Year
Winner: Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
- Emily Rand
- Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
- Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
- Tyler 'Tbates' Bates
- Mathieu 'Maniac' Quiquerez
- Kevin 'Purge' Godec
- The7WorldsGaming
- Léo 'Alphama' Robine
Esports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement
Jens Hilgers was granted the Lifetime Achievement awards at Esports Awards 2024 for his work with ESL and G2. Furthermore, Teamfight Tactics won the Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year award. With phase one of the Esports Awards 2024 complete in Riyadh, the second phase will move to London.
