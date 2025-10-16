Esports Awards 2025: All finalists across every category

The Esports Awards returns for its 10th edition in 2025, celebrating a decade of excellence in competitive gaming and digital entertainment. Recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in the esports industry, the awards spotlight the best players, teams, creators, and organizations that have shaped the scene over the past year.
Voting for the Esports Awards 2025 is now live on the official Esports Gaming website, where fans can cast their votes across multiple categories. Supporters can vote once per category every day until November 12.
Esports Awards 2025: Full list of finalists
This year’s finalists represent an impressive mix of established champions and emerging talent across every corner of the esports world. From the biggest PC titles to mobile gaming, creators, and industry leaders, here’s the full list of nominees for each category.
Esports Game of the Year
Honoring the most impactful and popular esports title that has dominated competitive circuits and player engagement in 2025.
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Fortnite
- Honor of Kings
- PUBG Mobile
- Apex Legends
- Pokemon Unite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
This category celebrates the mobile titles that have elevated portable competitive gaming with large tournaments and passionate fanbases.
- PUBG Mobile
- Honor of Kings
- Free Fire
- Brawl Stars
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokemon Unite
Esports Content Group of the Year
Recognizing teams and collectives that have excelled in creating engaging and influential esports-related content throughout the year.
- S8UL
- Godlike
- Sentinels
- T1
- Team Liquid
- Fnatic
- Gentle Mates
- Karmine Corp
- Team Heretics
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Awarded to individuals whose esports-related content, like streams, videos, or social media posts, has had a major influence on the scene.
- Caedrel
- Clix
- Gaules
- Tarik
- Jynxzi
- Nicewigg
- Ohnepixel
- Thedonato
- Snax Gaming
- Tactical Rab
- Zoomaa
- Jonathan Gaming
Esports Publisher of the Year
Celebrating publishers that have shown consistent support for their esports ecosystems and delivered strong competitive experiences.
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Level Infinite
- Epic Games
- Krafton
- Moonton
- Microsoft
- Netease
- Electronic Arts
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Acknowledging brands that have significantly contributed to the growth and visibility of esports through sponsorships and collaborations.
- DHL
- Mastercard
- Pepsico
- Red Bull
- Shopify
- Logitech G
- Mobil 1
- Visa
- Zenni
- Intel
- Infinix
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Highlighting agencies and companies that provide vital professional services supporting players, teams, and the wider industry.
- Prodigy Agency
- Character Select Agency
- ESG Law
- Bad Moon Talent
- Ocelot Sports
- Heaven Media
- Loaded
- Evolved Talent
- Ulti Agency
Esports Supporting Platform of the Year
Recognizing the platforms and tools that empower fans, analysts, and organizations to track, manage, and enjoy esports data and content.
- Liquipedia
- Discord
- Esports Charts
- Faceit
- Blitz.gg
- OverWolf
- Tracker Network
- Mobalytics
- Blinkfire Analytics
- Shikenso Analytics
- Grid
Esports Creative Campaign of the Year
Celebrating the most innovative and memorable marketing or creative campaigns that connected esports with audiences in unique ways.
- Vitality X Nescafé: Ready to Level Up
- DHL - Effibot Game: World Championship
- Team Vitality X Aldi: Rising Day
- ALGS X Red Bull: Iitztimmy + Imperialhal
- Prime Video: Esports World Cup Level Up
- G2 Esports - League of Legends Roster Announcement
- Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign
Esports Host of the Year
Honoring on-screen talent who have enhanced tournaments with their professionalism, personality, and ability to connect with audiences.
- Raynday
- Iain Chambers
- Glitterxplosion
- SOE
- Sjokz
- Quickshot
- Milosh
- Frankie Ward
- Chris Puckett
- James Banks
- Laure Valee
- Freya Spiers
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
Recognizing expert commentators who provide insightful analysis and elevate the viewing experience with their deep game knowledge.
- Dan Gaskin
- Sideshow
- Launders
- Azael
- Chance
- Bravo
- Vedius
- Spunj
Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
Awarded to casters known for their dynamic narration and ability to capture the intensity of live esports moments.
- CaptainFlowers
- Odpixel
- Onset
- Pansy
- Anders Blume
- Miles Ross
- Kaelaris
- Scrawny
- The7wg
- Vikkikitty
- Brandon Smith
- Yipes
Esports Analyst of the Year
Highlighting individuals who bring critical insights and in-depth understanding to pre-game and post-game analysis.
- Pimp
- Jhawk
- Steel
- Fresh
- Dagda
- Clutch
- Alphama
- Aevilcat
- Emily Rand
Esports Personality of the Year
Recognizing figures who have made a significant cultural impact on the esports community both on and off the stage.
- Caedrel
- Ibai
- Apex
- Disguised Toast
- Gotaga
- MSDossary
- Nadeshot
- Scump
- Thug
- Kameto
Streamer of the Year
Celebrating the most engaging and influential streamers who have built thriving online communities through their esports and gaming livestreams.
- Ibai
- Kai Cenat
- Caedrel
- IShowSpeed
- Payal Gaming
- AngryGinge
- xQc
- Jynxzi
- Lacy
- Ohnepixel
- ExtraEmily
- Caseoh
Esports PC Player of the Year
Honoring the most outstanding PC players whose performances defined the competitive season across global events.
- Chovy
- Zywoo
- JV92
- F0rsaken
- Brawk
- Donk
- Malrine
- Stalk3r
- Whitemon
Esports Controller Player of the Year
Recognizing top-performing athletes who excel in controller-based competitive games across multiple platforms.
- Dralii
- Ulsan
- Effect
- Xiao Hai
- Scrap
- Goi
- Killeerrz
- Mercules
- Vejrgang
- Lastshot
Esports Coach of the Year
Acknowledging the mentors and strategists whose leadership and game knowledge have been key to their esports teams’ success.
- Kim
- Xtqzzz
- Zwy
- alexks
- AUI_2000
- Julio
- Ninek
- Bonkar
- Satthew
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
Celebrating rising stars who have made a major impact in their debut or breakout competitive esports season.
- Stompn
- Rasyah
- Mercules
- Techno4k
- Kaajak
- Blaz
- Dashuai
- Skewmond
- Kirk
- Dralii
- Brawk
Esports Team of the Year
Recognizing the most dominant and consistent esports teams that achieved excellence across tournaments in 2025.
- Team Vitality [Counter-Strike 2]
- Team Falcons [Dota 2]
- Gen.G [League of Legends]
- AG Super Play [Honor of Kings]
- NRG [Valorant]
- Furia [Rainbow Six Siege]
- Karmine Corp [Rocket League]
- Team Vitality [Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women]
- Los Angeles Thieves [Call of Duty]
- Optic Texas [Call of Duty]
- Team Falcons [Rocket League]
Esports Organisation of the Year
Honoring organizations that have excelled in competition, content, and community building across multiple games.
- Team Falcons
- AG.AL
- Team Vitality
- Team Liquid
- NRG
- Virtus.Pro
- Gen.G
- G2 Esports
- Optic Gaming
- Weibo Gaming
The winners of the Esports Awards 2025 will be revealed during the grand ceremony later this year, marking a decade of celebrating excellence in competitive gaming.
