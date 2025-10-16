Esports Awards 2025: All finalists across every category

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:30 GMT
Esports Awards 2025: All finalists across every category
Esports Awards 2025: All finalists across every category (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards returns for its 10th edition in 2025, celebrating a decade of excellence in competitive gaming and digital entertainment. Recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in the esports industry, the awards spotlight the best players, teams, creators, and organizations that have shaped the scene over the past year.

Voting for the Esports Awards 2025 is now live on the official Esports Gaming website, where fans can cast their votes across multiple categories. Supporters can vote once per category every day until November 12.

Esports Awards 2025: Full list of finalists

This year’s finalists represent an impressive mix of established champions and emerging talent across every corner of the esports world. From the biggest PC titles to mobile gaming, creators, and industry leaders, here’s the full list of nominees for each category.

Esports Game of the Year

Honoring the most impactful and popular esports title that has dominated competitive circuits and player engagement in 2025.

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Fortnite
  • Honor of Kings
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Apex Legends
  • Pokemon Unite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

This category celebrates the mobile titles that have elevated portable competitive gaming with large tournaments and passionate fanbases.

  • PUBG Mobile
  • Honor of Kings
  • Free Fire
  • Brawl Stars
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Pokemon Unite

Esports Content Group of the Year

Recognizing teams and collectives that have excelled in creating engaging and influential esports-related content throughout the year.

  • S8UL
  • Godlike
  • Sentinels
  • T1
  • Team Liquid
  • Fnatic
  • Gentle Mates
  • Karmine Corp
  • Team Heretics

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Awarded to individuals whose esports-related content, like streams, videos, or social media posts, has had a major influence on the scene.

  • Caedrel
  • Clix
  • Gaules
  • Tarik
  • Jynxzi
  • Nicewigg
  • Ohnepixel
  • Thedonato
  • Snax Gaming
  • Tactical Rab
  • Zoomaa
  • Jonathan Gaming

Esports Publisher of the Year

Celebrating publishers that have shown consistent support for their esports ecosystems and delivered strong competitive experiences.

  • Riot Games
  • Valve
  • Level Infinite
  • Epic Games
  • Krafton
  • Moonton
  • Microsoft
  • Netease
  • Electronic Arts

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Acknowledging brands that have significantly contributed to the growth and visibility of esports through sponsorships and collaborations.

  • DHL
  • Mastercard
  • Pepsico
  • Red Bull
  • Shopify
  • Logitech G
  • Mobil 1
  • Visa
  • Zenni
  • Intel
  • Infinix

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Highlighting agencies and companies that provide vital professional services supporting players, teams, and the wider industry.

  • Prodigy Agency
  • Character Select Agency
  • ESG Law
  • Bad Moon Talent
  • Ocelot Sports
  • Heaven Media
  • Loaded
  • Evolved Talent
  • Ulti Agency

Esports Supporting Platform of the Year

Recognizing the platforms and tools that empower fans, analysts, and organizations to track, manage, and enjoy esports data and content.

  • Liquipedia
  • Discord
  • Esports Charts
  • Faceit
  • Blitz.gg
  • OverWolf
  • Tracker Network
  • Mobalytics
  • Blinkfire Analytics
  • Shikenso Analytics
  • Grid

Esports Creative Campaign of the Year

Celebrating the most innovative and memorable marketing or creative campaigns that connected esports with audiences in unique ways.

  • Vitality X Nescafé: Ready to Level Up
  • DHL - Effibot Game: World Championship
  • Team Vitality X Aldi: Rising Day
  • ALGS X Red Bull: Iitztimmy + Imperialhal
  • Prime Video: Esports World Cup Level Up
  • G2 Esports - League of Legends Roster Announcement
  • Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign
Esports Host of the Year

Honoring on-screen talent who have enhanced tournaments with their professionalism, personality, and ability to connect with audiences.

  • Raynday
  • Iain Chambers
  • Glitterxplosion
  • SOE
  • Sjokz
  • Quickshot
  • Milosh
  • Frankie Ward
  • Chris Puckett
  • James Banks
  • Laure Valee
  • Freya Spiers

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Recognizing expert commentators who provide insightful analysis and elevate the viewing experience with their deep game knowledge.

  • Dan Gaskin
  • Sideshow
  • Launders
  • Azael
  • Chance
  • Bravo
  • Vedius
  • Spunj

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Awarded to casters known for their dynamic narration and ability to capture the intensity of live esports moments.

  • CaptainFlowers
  • Odpixel
  • Onset
  • Pansy
  • Anders Blume
  • Miles Ross
  • Kaelaris
  • Scrawny
  • The7wg
  • Vikkikitty
  • Brandon Smith
  • Yipes

Esports Analyst of the Year

Highlighting individuals who bring critical insights and in-depth understanding to pre-game and post-game analysis.

  • Pimp
  • Jhawk
  • Steel
  • Fresh
  • Dagda
  • Clutch
  • Alphama
  • Aevilcat
  • Emily Rand

Esports Personality of the Year

Recognizing figures who have made a significant cultural impact on the esports community both on and off the stage.

  • Caedrel
  • Ibai
  • Apex
  • Disguised Toast
  • Gotaga
  • MSDossary
  • Nadeshot
  • Scump
  • Thug
  • Kameto

Streamer of the Year

Celebrating the most engaging and influential streamers who have built thriving online communities through their esports and gaming livestreams.

  • Ibai
  • Kai Cenat
  • Caedrel
  • IShowSpeed
  • Payal Gaming
  • AngryGinge
  • xQc
  • Jynxzi
  • Lacy
  • Ohnepixel
  • ExtraEmily
  • Caseoh

Esports PC Player of the Year

Honoring the most outstanding PC players whose performances defined the competitive season across global events.

  • Chovy
  • Zywoo
  • JV92
  • F0rsaken
  • Brawk
  • Donk
  • Malrine
  • Stalk3r
  • Whitemon

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Recognizing top-performing athletes who excel in controller-based competitive games across multiple platforms.

  • Dralii
  • Ulsan
  • Effect
  • Xiao Hai
  • Scrap
  • Goi
  • Killeerrz
  • Mercules
  • Vejrgang
  • Lastshot

Esports Coach of the Year

Acknowledging the mentors and strategists whose leadership and game knowledge have been key to their esports teams’ success.

  • Kim
  • Xtqzzz
  • Zwy
  • alexks
  • AUI_2000
  • Julio
  • Ninek
  • Bonkar
  • Satthew

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Celebrating rising stars who have made a major impact in their debut or breakout competitive esports season.

  • Stompn
  • Rasyah
  • Mercules
  • Techno4k
  • Kaajak
  • Blaz
  • Dashuai
  • Skewmond
  • Kirk
  • Dralii
  • Brawk

Esports Team of the Year

Recognizing the most dominant and consistent esports teams that achieved excellence across tournaments in 2025.

  • Team Vitality [Counter-Strike 2]
  • Team Falcons [Dota 2]
  • Gen.G [League of Legends]
  • AG Super Play [Honor of Kings]
  • NRG [Valorant]
  • Furia [Rainbow Six Siege]
  • Karmine Corp [Rocket League]
  • Team Vitality [Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women]
  • Los Angeles Thieves [Call of Duty]
  • Optic Texas [Call of Duty]
  • Team Falcons [Rocket League]
Esports Organisation of the Year

Honoring organizations that have excelled in competition, content, and community building across multiple games.

  • Team Falcons
  • AG.AL
  • Team Vitality
  • Team Liquid
  • NRG
  • Virtus.Pro
  • Gen.G
  • G2 Esports
  • Optic Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming

The winners of the Esports Awards 2025 will be revealed during the grand ceremony later this year, marking a decade of celebrating excellence in competitive gaming.

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
