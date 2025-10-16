Esports Awards 2025: All finalists across every category

The Esports Awards returns for its 10th edition in 2025, celebrating a decade of excellence in competitive gaming and digital entertainment. Recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in the esports industry, the awards spotlight the best players, teams, creators, and organizations that have shaped the scene over the past year.

Voting for the Esports Awards 2025 is now live on the official Esports Gaming website, where fans can cast their votes across multiple categories. Supporters can vote once per category every day until November 12.

Esports Awards 2025: Full list of finalists

This year’s finalists represent an impressive mix of established champions and emerging talent across every corner of the esports world. From the biggest PC titles to mobile gaming, creators, and industry leaders, here’s the full list of nominees for each category.

Esports Game of the Year

Honoring the most impactful and popular esports title that has dominated competitive circuits and player engagement in 2025.

Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Dota 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Fortnite

Honor of Kings

PUBG Mobile

Apex Legends

Pokemon Unite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

This category celebrates the mobile titles that have elevated portable competitive gaming with large tournaments and passionate fanbases.

PUBG Mobile

Honor of Kings

Free Fire

Brawl Stars

Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokemon Unite

Esports Content Group of the Year

Recognizing teams and collectives that have excelled in creating engaging and influential esports-related content throughout the year.

S8UL

Godlike

Sentinels

T1

Team Liquid

Fnatic

Gentle Mates

Karmine Corp

Team Heretics

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Awarded to individuals whose esports-related content, like streams, videos, or social media posts, has had a major influence on the scene.

Caedrel

Clix

Gaules

Tarik

Jynxzi

Nicewigg

Ohnepixel

Thedonato

Snax Gaming

Tactical Rab

Zoomaa

Jonathan Gaming

Esports Publisher of the Year

Celebrating publishers that have shown consistent support for their esports ecosystems and delivered strong competitive experiences.

Riot Games

Valve

Level Infinite

Epic Games

Krafton

Moonton

Microsoft

Netease

Electronic Arts

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Acknowledging brands that have significantly contributed to the growth and visibility of esports through sponsorships and collaborations.

DHL

Mastercard

Pepsico

Red Bull

Shopify

Logitech G

Mobil 1

Visa

Zenni

Intel

Infinix

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Highlighting agencies and companies that provide vital professional services supporting players, teams, and the wider industry.

Prodigy Agency

Character Select Agency

ESG Law

Bad Moon Talent

Ocelot Sports

Heaven Media

Loaded

Evolved Talent

Ulti Agency

Esports Supporting Platform of the Year

Recognizing the platforms and tools that empower fans, analysts, and organizations to track, manage, and enjoy esports data and content.

Liquipedia

Discord

Esports Charts

Faceit

Blitz.gg

OverWolf

Tracker Network

Mobalytics

Blinkfire Analytics

Shikenso Analytics

Grid

Esports Creative Campaign of the Year

Celebrating the most innovative and memorable marketing or creative campaigns that connected esports with audiences in unique ways.

Vitality X Nescafé: Ready to Level Up

DHL - Effibot Game: World Championship

Team Vitality X Aldi: Rising Day

ALGS X Red Bull: Iitztimmy + Imperialhal

Prime Video: Esports World Cup Level Up

G2 Esports - League of Legends Roster Announcement

Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign

Esports Host of the Year

Honoring on-screen talent who have enhanced tournaments with their professionalism, personality, and ability to connect with audiences.

Raynday

Iain Chambers

Glitterxplosion

SOE

Sjokz

Quickshot

Milosh

Frankie Ward

Chris Puckett

James Banks

Laure Valee

Freya Spiers

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Recognizing expert commentators who provide insightful analysis and elevate the viewing experience with their deep game knowledge.

Dan Gaskin

Sideshow

Launders

Azael

Chance

Bravo

Vedius

Spunj

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Awarded to casters known for their dynamic narration and ability to capture the intensity of live esports moments.

CaptainFlowers

Odpixel

Onset

Pansy

Anders Blume

Miles Ross

Kaelaris

Scrawny

The7wg

Vikkikitty

Brandon Smith

Yipes

Esports Analyst of the Year

Highlighting individuals who bring critical insights and in-depth understanding to pre-game and post-game analysis.

Pimp

Jhawk

Steel

Fresh

Dagda

Clutch

Alphama

Aevilcat

Emily Rand

Esports Personality of the Year

Recognizing figures who have made a significant cultural impact on the esports community both on and off the stage.

Caedrel

Ibai

Apex

Disguised Toast

Gotaga

MSDossary

Nadeshot

Scump

Thug

Kameto

Streamer of the Year

Celebrating the most engaging and influential streamers who have built thriving online communities through their esports and gaming livestreams.

Ibai

Kai Cenat

Caedrel

IShowSpeed

Payal Gaming

AngryGinge

xQc

Jynxzi

Lacy

Ohnepixel

ExtraEmily

Caseoh

Esports PC Player of the Year

Honoring the most outstanding PC players whose performances defined the competitive season across global events.

Chovy

Zywoo

JV92

F0rsaken

Brawk

Donk

Malrine

Stalk3r

Whitemon

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Recognizing top-performing athletes who excel in controller-based competitive games across multiple platforms.

Dralii

Ulsan

Effect

Xiao Hai

Scrap

Goi

Killeerrz

Mercules

Vejrgang

Lastshot

Esports Coach of the Year

Acknowledging the mentors and strategists whose leadership and game knowledge have been key to their esports teams’ success.

Kim

Xtqzzz

Zwy

alexks

AUI_2000

Julio

Ninek

Bonkar

Satthew

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Celebrating rising stars who have made a major impact in their debut or breakout competitive esports season.

Stompn

Rasyah

Mercules

Techno4k

Kaajak

Blaz

Dashuai

Skewmond

Kirk

Dralii

Brawk

Esports Team of the Year

Recognizing the most dominant and consistent esports teams that achieved excellence across tournaments in 2025.

Team Vitality [Counter-Strike 2]

Team Falcons [Dota 2]

Gen.G [League of Legends]

AG Super Play [Honor of Kings]

NRG [Valorant]

Furia [Rainbow Six Siege]

Karmine Corp [Rocket League]

Team Vitality [Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women]

Los Angeles Thieves [Call of Duty]

Optic Texas [Call of Duty]

Team Falcons [Rocket League]

Esports Organisation of the Year

Honoring organizations that have excelled in competition, content, and community building across multiple games.

Team Falcons

AG.AL

Team Vitality

Team Liquid

NRG

Virtus.Pro

Gen.G

G2 Esports

Optic Gaming

Weibo Gaming

The winners of the Esports Awards 2025 will be revealed during the grand ceremony later this year, marking a decade of celebrating excellence in competitive gaming.

