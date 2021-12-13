“Esports, baby”: F1 star Lando Norris launches first esports roster for Halo

F1 star Lando Norris announced earlier today that Quadrant signed its first Halo roster by signing the OEX French Pickup team’s roster.

Lando Norris is a 22-year old UK-based F1 driver who currently races for the McLaren racing team along with Daniel Ricciardo. Norris founded the Quadrant esports, content creation, and apparel organization in 2020.

Lando Norris also launched the LN Racing Kart team in September 2021 and finished 6th overall in the 2021 F1 Championship standings. The Halo roster will include the entire 4-man team that previously competed for the OEX organization.

Lando Norris announces first esports roster for Halo, set to debut at HCS Raleigh 2021

Lando Norris seemed especially thrilled with the prospect of owning his esports team. The founder of Quadrant announced that the team would make its debut at the Halo Championship Series 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The roster includes four of the most elite French Halo players, namely Sonny “Fragxr” Marchaland, Pau “Nurix”l Villemont, Sébastien “TchiK” Darriet, and Norwen “SLG” Le Galloudec.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Lando Norris and Team Quadrant have signed their first Esports roster and entered Halo! They will be competing at HCS Raleigh!



Roster will be TchiK, SLG, Nurix, and Fragxr Lando Norris and Team Quadrant have signed their first Esports roster and entered Halo! They will be competing at HCS Raleigh!Roster will be TchiK, SLG, Nurix, and Fragxr https://t.co/HtTLqHOsyZ

The four professionals already have experience playing together and have been under contract with OEX since September 2021. With Quadrant now having bought them out, they will be making their debut at the upcoming Championship Series in Raleigh. Lando Norris said the following whilst making the announcement:

“Over the past year, we have come a long way as Quadrant. As a Formula 1 racing driver, I am especially competitive, be it on-track and in-game. I am super excited to finally announce Quadrant has signed our first esports team.”

The Raleigh tournament has a potential $250,000 prize pool. The official blog post released by Quadrant claimed that the team has its sights set high for its debut as part of the new organization. Norris also claimed the following about the future of Quadrant:

“One of my main goals for Quadrant since I launched it last year has been to see our team compete on the biggest esports stages against some of the biggest names in the industry. What we announced today brings us to that point. I’ve loved watching Halo since it launched last month, and I made sure we moved quickly to sign one of Europe's most talented rosters to our team. I’ve set the goals high, and the team is just as passionate as I am, so let’s go get our first win!”

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, the organization has its sights set high and is aiming to win the first competition that it officially takes part in.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar