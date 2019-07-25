Esports Extravaganza at Hong Kong

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 22 // 25 Jul 2019, 10:38 IST

Esports Tournaments

This summer in Hong Kong, visitors can enjoy a host of events and attractions – from gourmet delights, shopping sprees, signature city events, and attractions’ summer programs, it all comes under one roof. Attending the e-Sports & Music Festival is one of the must-do activities to enjoy this season, especially for those who are young and young at heart! Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the third edition of e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will be staged from 26 to 28 July (Friday to Sunday) in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), with more exciting new elements and entertainment options than ever.

The highlight of the festival is the Experience Zone, which will showcase retro arcade machines, along with VR experiences and professional e-racing equipment for trial. Experience the trendiest mobile games at the “csl Mobile Game Party” and check out “Street Fighter” and “The King of Fighters” in the “Retro Fighting Game Zone”.

The three-night Festival will also feature thrilling performances: an ACG & e-Sports Cosplay Competition on the first night, an electronic dance music (EDM) party featuring Korean rapper Gary and Spray on the second night, and music performances featuring popular local bands and artists on the third night. Ticket holders of the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will also be entitled to free admission to the Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong on the same day.

For more details about the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, visit the following website.