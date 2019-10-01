eSports News: Golden Joystick Awards nominations revealed

Aarthi Venkatesh
01 Oct 2019, 04:39 IST

Nominations for the top eSports Game of the Year (Image: Twitter)

The Golden Joystick Awards are back with their 37th edition and we have a host of categories to look forward to.

The voting lines are open for gaming enthusiasts across the globe to vote. Golden Joystick Awards is set to be taking place in London's Bloomsbury Big Top on November 15, 2019 and will be hosted by comedian and Assassin's Creed star, Danny Wallace. The event is ought to be live-streamed, however, the platform has not been announced as yet.

Voting for the 37th Golden Joystick Awards is open! Cast your vote now -->https://t.co/HbFDouL4lf pic.twitter.com/LK9cwN3YEN — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) September 20, 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Under the Best Multiplayer Game category that picks out the best competitive and cooperative experiences shared online, games including Apex Legends, Borderlands 3, FIFA 20, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Online, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tetris 99,The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, The Division 2 and PES 2020 have been nominated.

Still Playing

The Still playing category of GJ Awards aims at recognizing the games that have a life that spans beyond the year they are released and became hobbies instead of mere diversions. Destiny 2, Elite Dangerous, Fortnite, GTA Online, Minecraft, Rocket League, The Elder Scrolls Online, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Warframe and World of Warcraft are the games nominated under this category.

eSports Game of the Year

The eSports Game of the Year category centres around emphasizing on spectator experiences and choosing games that offered thrilling championship finales with season-spanning storylines in the year 2019. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DotA 2, FIFA 19, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, PUBG Mobile, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege are the games that stand a chance to win in this category.

The other categories in the Golden Joystick Awards include Best Storytelling, Best Game Expansion, Best Visual Design, Best Indie Game, Best Audio, Studio of the Year, Mobile GAmGame the Year, Best Gaming Hardware, Best VR/AR Game, Most Wanted Game, PC, PS and Xbox Game of the Year.