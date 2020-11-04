Cloud 9 signs 13-year-old League of Legends streamer, only to terminate his contract 2 hours later for being underaged

General Sniper is a 13-year old League of Legends Twitch streamer who was signed by Cloud9 recently, only to have his contract terminated within hours for not meeting the age requirement.

Recently, General Sniper was on the verge of signing for one of the biggest eSports organizations in the world, in the form of Cloud9. However, the move ended up falling through due to LCS (League of Legends Championship Series) regulations.

Currently, the streamer has around 68k followers on Twitch, and has in a short span of time, come to be recognized as one of the upcoming prodigies of the game.

Cloud9 forced to terminate streamer's contract due to age requirement

As you can see below, General Sniper was himself rather excited with the announcement, and had been building up to it well in advance. He posted the following tweet a few days back on 3rd November.

big announcement tomorrow🙂 — General Sniper (@GeneralSniperr) November 2, 2020

However, as it turned out, LCS rules state that the minimum age of joining any team, even as only a streamer, is 15 years. This resulted in the contract being terminated within a day of it being signed. Needless to say, this came as rather disappointing news for the streamer.

Turns out the minimum age to join any team is 15 (even as a streamer) so my contract was terminated, very sad news☹️ I'll be back stronger than ever next year :) — General Sniper (@GeneralSniperr) November 3, 2020

The issue was even talked about by Jack Etiene, who is the founder and CEO of Cloud9. According to him, the new amateur LCS league is being set up without clarity on the rules of signing new team members. He explained that General Sniper was being signed as a streamer and not as a professional eSports player, which is a different contract altogether.

This is an unfortunate situation, where a new amateur league is forming without full clarity on how the rules are set up. We hired sniper as a streamer and not as a pro player. These categories, Pro Player vs Streamer, are very different contracts with different obligations. https://t.co/1ItW6sx7NO — Jack Etienne (@JackEtienne) November 4, 2020

According to Jack, General Sniper was being signed on not as a professional player but a streamer, and the rules specified the age limit only in cases of ‘professional players’. However, he explained that while the situation is not ideal, Cloud9 immediately complied, as Jack went on to wish the streamer for his future.

Image Credits: Jack Etiene, Twitter

Moreover, the streamer and Jack Etiene had a rather polite exchange, and both hoped that they will be able to work together in the future, as you can see below.