Esports org Team Limit reportedly shutting down after outrageous clip objectifying a minor girl surfaces online

Recently, Esports organization Team Limit received massive backlash because of a video that the organization had posted on their Omegle channel.

The original clip was deleted but later surfaced on Twitter, where it received further criticism.

The video led to a lot of criticism for Team Limit. As a response, they posted an apology/explanation video shedding light on the situation. Team Limit members who were trying to defend their organization were also reportedly receiving death threats after the video went viral.

Regarding the video that has surfaced.



Team Limit posts an apology video after a highly offensive clip gets posted on Omegle

In a stream, various members of Team Limit were speaking to some of their fans, when a particular fan ended up passing offensive statements about an underage girl. The video of this incident has gone viral on the internet and can still be accessed on YouTube.

Later, Team Limit posted an elaborate explanation video taking full responsibility for making the mistake of posting the video on their official channel. However, considering that none of the team members said anything offensive, the amount of criticism was also suggested to be “excessive”.

Team Limit announced that they will be bringing in widespread changes to their organization. The organization’s founder, Roar (better known as Limit.Roar), said that they hope the fans and the community will decide to give them a second chance. He also said that he will make sure such an incident simply cannot happen in the future.

Since then, rumors have persisted that the organization might actually be closing down. The incident was talked about by some notable content creators including Jake Lucky in a video posted to the Esports Talk YouTube channel.

Jake spoke to various former Team Limit members who all described the organization to have always been “in a mess”. You can see a censored version of the original video as part of the video posted by Esports Talk.

The highly objectionable content has effectively united the entire community against the organization which, as rumors suggest, might be closing down. This is despite the apology video, which only received further backlash on Twitter.