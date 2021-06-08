Esports Premier League announces franchise-based national Free Fire tournament with prize pool of INR 25 lakhs; starts on June 25

As esports in India continues to grow enormously, Esports Premier League (ESPL) has entered the field as one of the most top-notch esports events with its season 1 slated to start on June 25, 2021. The league boasts a prize pool of INR 25 lakhs.

Esports Premier League has teamed up with Garena to create an exclusive gaming platform for Free Fire, which is one of the most popular Battle Royale games currently played by gaming enthusiasts in India.

With India Today Group associating with ESPL for this event, the Free Fire tournament is surely going to garner a lot of mainstream attention. The league will be streamed on multiple platforms including OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, as well as the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak, along with their websites.

Esports Premier League’s Season 1 of Free Fire tournament starts on June 25

The tournament will be played over a period of two and a half months. There will be an initial two levels to screen the top eight teams which progress into the grand finale, representing eight cities across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Esports Premier League will be played as a virtual tournament in its inaugural edition and comprise of more than 700 online matches with about 300 plus hours of streaming.

Esports Premier League announced Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix Mobile as their title sponsor. While talking about the launch of Esports Premier League (ESPL) and its association with Infinix Mobile, India Today Group Vice Chairperson, Kalli Purie said:

“This pandemic and the resultant lockdown have contributed to propelling the esports industry into mainstream entertainment. India Today’s Gaming and Esports platform will provide a thrilling experience to its users through a wide range of games, online tournaments, and an opportunity to win exciting prizes.”

She continued:

“These are very exciting times as smartphone usage continues to grow exponentially and I believe the partnership with Infinix Mobile will help us intensify our mission of taking Esports to the next level in India.”

While announcing the association, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix Mobile, said:

“The Indian online gaming industry is growing at a rate of almost 27% per annum and is estimated to reach $2.8B by 2022. The current pandemic situation has further fuelled the growth of the gaming industry in India. At Infinix, we are part of this revolution by making devices for the mid-range segment that is feature-rich and enhances the users gaming experience, to further amplify the gaming capability of a user our R&D has developed a technology called Darlink which optimizes and improves the performance of a device on several parameters.”

He added:

“Our partnership with India Today for the Esports Premier League is just another step towards achieving the same goal. We look forward to a fruitful association and intend to encourage budding talent in this field.”

To participate in the Esports Premier League, gaming enthusiasts and gamers can register themselves here.

