Evelynn build guide for Wild Rift

Popular for her ability to deal with massive bursts of magic damage in Wild Rift, Evelynn is one of the best assassins in the Jungler role.

Here's a detailed guide on Evelynn and how to use the champion optimally in Wild Rift.

Evelynn in Wild Rift

Evelynn boasts three basic abilities, one passive ability and one ultimate ability.

These are the abilities that make "Evelynn, The Widowmaker" an efficient jungler assassin in Wild Rift:

#1. - Demon Shade (passive ability)

Evelynn's Demon Shade ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Evelynn gains "Demon Shade" when she doesn't cast or attack for four seconds. Demon Shade grants Evelynn 17+10% of her ability power as health regenerates with every second. Demon Shade also grants camouflage.

#2. - Hate Spike (basic ability)

Evelynn's Hate Spike ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This ability unleashes two spikes that deal 45+50% as magic damage. This ability can be recast within 4 seconds.

#3. - Allure (basic ability)

Evelynn's Allure ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Evelynn's second basic ability can be cast on an enemy champion or monster for five seconds. When used on the cursed unit, this basic attack or ability will cause the curse to break and the unit to slow down by 65% for 1.25 seconds.

However, if the curse is broken after 2.5 seconds, the cursed unit will be charmed for 1.25 seconds after the curse is broken. Additionally, the curse also removes 20% of the target's magic resistance for four seconds.

#4. - Whiplash (basic ability)

Evelynn's Whiplash ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This ability whips the target, dealing 55+(3% of the target's maximum HP+0.015%) as magic damage. Evelynn gains an additional 30% movement speed for two seconds after casting "Whiplash."

Casting the ability after she has entered "Demon Shade" allows her to pull herself towards the target, dealing an additional 75+(5% of the target's maximum HP+0.02%) as magic damage.

#5. - Last Caress (ultimate ability)

Evelynn's Last Caress ability in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Evelynn's ultimate ability deals a total of 120+75% as magic damage. It also deals 250% of total damage to enemies with less than 35% health.

Players are advised to upgrade the Hate Spike ability first, followed by Whiplash. The Allure ability should be upgraded only after Hate Spike and Whiplash are at the highest level.

However, there will be situations where Allure will be of importance, and players should also trust their own instincts.

Some in-game items on Wild Rift that are optimal for Evelynn:

Lich bane

Gluttonous greaves

Infinity orb

Rabadon's deathcap

Morellonomicon

Void staff

Liandry's torment

Evelynn can also combine the flash or smite summoner spells to enhance her abilities as a jungling assassin in Wild Rift.

It is also advised that players be on the lookout for electrocute, brutal, spirit walker, and mastermind runes.