Every Genshin Impact Fatui Harbinger expected to appear in Natlan so far

Natlan is the fifth chapter in Genshin Impact's main storyline and is expected to be released around the end of August 2024. During the Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette confirmed that Il Capitano, one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, is currently in the land of Pyro and has joined the ongoing conflicts in the nation. Interestingly, a new leak from a reliable source suggests that players might meet two more Harbingers in Natlan, namely Columbina and Il Dottore.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the potential appearances of the three aforementioned Fatui Harbingers in Natlan.

Note: The following article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leak suggests Travelers might meet three Fatui Harbingers in Natlan

According to leaks via @ProjectENKA1 on X, Travelers can expect to meet at least three Fatui Harbingers in Natlan, namely Columbina, Il Capitano, and Il Dottore. As mentioned previously, after the events of Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette confirmed that The Captain is currently in the land of Pyro and has joined the ongoing conflicts. Thus, it is safe to assume that Travelers will meet him there.

It is also worth mentioning that Il Capitano is one of the only two Fatui Harbingers whose ranks haven't been revealed yet. Since it will be the Travelers' first time meeting him, his appearance in Natlan should confirm his rank.

Columbina and Il Dottore (Image via HoYoverse)

According to @ProjectENKA1, Genshin Impact players will also likely meet Il Dottore and Columbina in Natlan. Most Travelers might have already met the former in Sumeru Archon Quest, but he hasn't been seen since. Leaks suggests that he will visit Natlan so he might play a significant role in Archon Quest.

This will be Columbina's first in-game appearance if the leak is true. Unfortunately, not much is known about her except that she is ranked third among the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, making her one of the strongest members. Additionally, Tartaglia and Wanderer have even warned the Travelers in their voice-overs about the Damselette, hinting that she can be dangerous.

It is worth mentioning that there have been some leaks in the past as well stating that Columbina will be in Natlan and might even be released as a playable character. That said, there's still time until the land of Pyro is added to the game, so it is quite early to claim anything concretely.

