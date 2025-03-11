Every leak implying playable Capitano in Genshin Impact so far

Capitano is one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters ever. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Fatui Harbinger even before his appearance in the game, and his popularity has increased considerably following the events of the Natlan Archon Quest. Given his fate at the end of the quest, many assumed that Capitano might not become playable, but the latest leaks from Auntie N suggest otherwise.

This article lists all the leaks datamined by Auntie N that suggest Capitano may become playable in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. Moreover, it includes spoilers for the Natlan chapter of Archon Quests.

Compiling every leak hinting at Capitano's playable release in Genshin Impact

Capitano seated on the Throne of the Primal Fire (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A dataminer who goes by Auntie N recently disclosed an array of information related to Capitano in Genshin Impact, sourced from the version 5.3 - version 5.4 beta tests. These leaks suggest that the Fatui Harbinger is likely to become playable in future updates of the RPG.

Travelers who have completed the Natlan chapter of Archon Quest must be familiar with Capitano's fate. He sacrificed himself to the Ruler of Death, Ronova, instead of the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. Thus, he was able to return his comrades' sentience to the Night Kingdom and save Mavuika and the Lord of the Night.

However, this sacrifice resulted in him being permanently seated on the Throne of the Primal Fire in Ochkanatlan and his consciousness being transferred to the Night Kingdom. Many assumed this would be the end for the character, but recent leaks suggest that may not be the case.

Here's what Auntie N has disclosed about Capitano that suggests he may become playable in the future:

It is possible for Capitano to leave the throne in the beta tests, as shown in the embed above. While the leaker does not reveal what commands lead to this, they suggest that there are conditions set for it to happen. Moreover, they disclosed that there may be a part of the game in the future where players will have to go to the throne's location after having a conversation.

Auntie N suggests that Capitano's character model is being worked on continuously. HoYoverse seems to be updating it more often than Skirk, who has been announced to be released as a playable character soon.

There is something called channel animation present for Capitano, which only confirmed characters have.

Unlike Skirk, who is confirmed to arrive soon, Capitano's weapon data is already present and is also being worked upon.

Both Skirk and Capitano's data include something called glow textures, which are yet to be colored properly. Auntie N suggests that the former's glow may be purple colored — suggesting affiliation to Electro — while the latter's glow may be blue.

Capitano's model includes a huge mask, as shown in the embed. The leaker suggests it may be related to the character's Elemental Burst animation.

HoYoverse also seems to have changed Capitano's breathing animation back to what was in version 5.3. This suggests the developers are still tweaking the character.

The developer also seems to be moving Capitano's files around and hiding them, making it difficult for dataminers, as per Auntie N.

All of the above-mentioned details suggest HoYoverse may not be done with Capitano in Genshin Impact just yet. Considering how they might be working on his animation and weapon, his playability seems likely. However, it is recommended to treat the information as mere leaks and wait for official details about the Fatui Harbinger's playability.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

