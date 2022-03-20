Every TUNIC fairy location in the Eastern Vault

Players of TUNIC have a lot to discover during their journey as the cute fox. After making their way through the game, players will want to start working on discovering the many secrets.

One of the secrets players can find is by finding the Fairies. There are 20 secret fairy locations in total, and players will want to collect all of these for a special reward. Here is where to find one in the Eastern Vault.

Every TUNIC fairy location that players can find in the Eastern Vault

At first, players going through the game may not even notice the secret fairies they can access. This is because it is not 100% obvious that players are able to find them where they are located, although as the game gets more and more completed, players will discover about the fairies and be able to locate them.

There are 20 fairies in all, and here is how players can find one in the Eastern Vault.

Locating the Fairy inside of the Eastern Vault

Players should warp directly into the Eastern Vault. Once they arrive there, players will need to go straight down and continue down the stairs. From there, they should head west until they reach the room that contains the custodians.

Once they have been defeated, the player will be able to locate the fairy in this room, but they must solve the puzzle first.

Solving the puzzle in the Eastern Vault

Players will need to ensure that they use their Holy Cross (d-pad) in the right order to unlock the special fairy in this location (Image via TUNIC)

Inside this room, players will see a central node surrounded by groups of candles. The candles are arranged in groups of varying numbers. The trick here is for players to utilize their Holy Cross (the d-pad) in order to select the direction of the candles ranging from lowest to highest number.

For example, the first set of candles has only one candle, so players would push the d-pad to the right.

Players of TUNIC will need to count up the candles to succeed

Once players discover the pattern of the candles (spoiler: It's right, left, down, right, up, left), they will be able to claim their fairy from this location. Players will be able to collect all 20 fairies and can visit the Fairy Spring.

After collecting 10 fairies, they will be awarded pages 54 and 55 of the instruction manual. For collecting all 20 fairies, players will receive a Secret Treasure collectible item for their troubles.

